Edmonton Oilers
Oilers’ Nugent-Hopkins Misses Practice Ahead of Critical Game 3
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins missed Sunday’s practice ahead of Game 3, raising concerns about a possible injury during the Oilers’ playoff run.
The Edmonton Oilers hit the ice for practice on Sunday without one of their key forwards, as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was notably absent. With Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers set for Monday, the fact that he wasn’t skating with the team has many wondering if there is an unknown issue ahead of a pivotal matchup where the series is tied 1-1.
Nugent-Hopkins is a key part of the Oilers’ lineup in every facet: 5-v-5, penalty killing, and the power play.
Nugent-Hopkins, who has quietly had a strong postseason with 18 points in 18 games, has been a crucial two-way presence for Edmonton. According to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, Jeff Skinner was skating in Nugent-Hopkins’ usual spot on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Corey Perry, a possible indication the veteran forward may be dealing with an undisclosed injury.
The Oilers have not officially commented on the reason for his absence, but head coach Kris Knoblauch is expected to provide an update following Sunday’s skate. Speculation about a potential injury was fueled further by Edmonton Journal columnist David Staples, who noted that Evander Kane took faceoffs late in Game 2 on RNH’s line—hinting at a possible hand or wrist issue.
He hadn’t missed a shift through two games of the Final, making Sunday’s development all the more surprising.
The Oilers need to win a game in Florida to regain home-ice advantage, and without Zach Hyman, a Nugent-Hopkins absence would be problematic. Skinner is a great replacement on the power play, but there would be holes in other areas if the Oilers are forced to go this route.
Should he be unavailable for Game 3, it would be a significant blow to the Oilers’ quest to regain momentum in an otherwise tight series.
