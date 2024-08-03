Oilers Need Clarity on Evander Kane’s Injury Before Training Camp

The Edmonton Oilers are currently facing a salary cap crunch, sitting $350,000 over the limit, with restricted free agents Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg yet to be signed. Allan Mitchell of The Athletic notes that with both expected to sign for slightly over $1 million AAV, the Oilers need to clear approximately $2.5 million in cap space by the start of the season. There are a few ways the Oilers can get under the cap, including trades, demotions, and potentially the use of LTIR.

Mitchell suggests that placing Evander Kane on LTIR could be a possible solution due to his injury history. Despite recent reports indicating that Kane may be ready, he remains a candidate in Mitchell’s view, highlighting a potential disconnect between the player and the team.

Evander Kane Edmonton Oilers injury

At the very least, uncertainty surrounds Kane’s injury status. He has referred to it as a sports hernia, while CEO Jeff Jackson described it as an “issue with his hip.” The nature of his injury and the path to recovery are still relatively cloudy and as the team prepares for training camp in September, this misalignment could create complications.

For a team looking to compete, ensuring all players are on the same page is vital. And, as training camp approaches, the Oilers will need to address this issue promptly, one way or another.

Oilers Need to Find Cap Space If Evander Kane Can Go

Not only do the Oilers need to sign a couple of their RFAs, but if Kane is ready to go, the Oilers (even without those two signed) will need to find the necessary cap space to accommodate him. Potential trade targets include defensemen Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak, but the situation remains fluid as the team evaluates its options. Should either be traded, Edmonton would need replacements.

In terms of free agents, there’s not a lot left on the market. Justin Schultz, Kevin Shattenkirk, Calen Addison, Tyson Barrie, and Tony DeAngelo are all out there. When it comes to defense-first players, none of those names stand out.

