Oilers Need Clarity on Evander Kane’s Injury Before Training Camp

The Edmonton Oilers are currently facing a salary cap crunch, sitting $350,000 over the limit, with restricted free agents Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg yet to be signed. Allan Mitchell of The Athletic notes that with both expected to sign for slightly over $1 million AAV, the Oilers need to clear approximately $2.5 million in cap space by the start of the season. There are a few ways the Oilers can get under the cap, including trades, demotions, and potentially the use of LTIR.
Mitchell suggests that placing Evander Kane on LTIR could be a possible solution due to his injury history. Despite recent reports indicating that Kane may be ready, he remains a candidate in Mitchell’s view, highlighting a potential disconnect between the player and the team.
At the very least, uncertainty surrounds Kane’s injury status. He has referred to it as a sports hernia, while CEO Jeff Jackson described it as an “issue with his hip.” The nature of his injury and the path to recovery are still relatively cloudy and as the team prepares for training camp in September, this misalignment could create complications.
For a team looking to compete, ensuring all players are on the same page is vital. And, as training camp approaches, the Oilers will need to address this issue promptly, one way or another.
Oilers Need to Find Cap Space If Evander Kane Can Go
Not only do the Oilers need to sign a couple of their RFAs, but if Kane is ready to go, the Oilers (even without those two signed) will need to find the necessary cap space to accommodate him. Potential trade targets include defensemen Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak, but the situation remains fluid as the team evaluates its options. Should either be traded, Edmonton would need replacements.
In terms of free agents, there’s not a lot left on the market. Justin Schultz, Kevin Shattenkirk, Calen Addison, Tyson Barrie, and Tony DeAngelo are all out there. When it comes to defense-first players, none of those names stand out.
Next: Bowman Should Fix Oilers’ Other Issue Before Draisaitl Extension
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 hours ago
Revisiting Poor Moves Brad Treliving Made As Flames GM
Initially hired in 2014, Brad Treliving’s tenure as the Calgary Flames’ GM can be...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers at Risk of Stuart Skinner Fatigue Being an Issue in 2024-25
Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Stuart Skinner has played a lot of hockey in the last...
-
News/ 2 days ago
Jeff Marek’s Exit from Sportsnet Linked to NHL Draft Investigation
Jeff Marek's sudden exit from Sportsnet is reportedly linked to a potential NHL Draft...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Daniil Miromanov: Flames’ Next Breakout Candidate?
Daniil Miromanov was acquired by the Flames in the Noah Hanifin deal. Can his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
New ESPN Ranking Article After McDavid’s Controversial Snub
Connor McDavid shines in new ESPN rankings list following controversy and Leon Draisaitl makes...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
NHL Rising Stars Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2024-25
The 2024-25 NHL season will provide lots of rising young talent. What player will...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Calgary Flames Sign Dustin Wolf to a Two-Year Contract
The Calgary Flames have signed promising goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year extension with...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 5 days ago
Jets and Sabres Tried to Acquire Martin Necas Per Insider
Before Martin Necas signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Is Nazem Kadri Waiving His NMC A Real Possibility?
Given the Calgary Flames' direction towards a rebuild, will we see Nazem Kadri entertain...
-
Calgary Flames/ 7 days ago
What If Johnny Gaudreau Never Left The Calgary Flames?
What would have happened if Johnny Gaudreau never left Calgary? Would the Flames be...