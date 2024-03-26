Oilers Mic’d Up Hyman to Capture Emotional 50th Goal

The Edmonton Oilers had a feeling that Zach Hyman was going to notch his 50th goal of the season when the team took on the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. They were right, and because they were prepared for the moment, the sights and sounds of every second of that goal were captured for the fans and shared on social media. It’s a very cool scene and it goes to show just how happy the entire team was for Hyman to reach such an incredible milestone.

You can see the video below in the tweet shared by the Oilers on Monday.

We had Mr. 50 mic'd up last night & it's the best thing you'll watch all day ???????? pic.twitter.com/cR7hjC30Q7 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2024

The sequence starts as Hyman and Connor McDavid have a quick huddle to confirm the play. Hyman said, “What do we got? What you wanna do?” McDavid whispers something, then Hyman immediately goes to the net on the faceoff and within seconds, a pass is rifled down to Hyman in his office (the crease) and he puts home one of the easiest goals he’ll score all year.

Draisaitl is the first to get over to Hyman, actually yelling before the puck crosses the goal line. He knew it was going in. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are next over there, followed by McDavid. Hyman thanks everyone and then skates to the bench to be congratulated by everyone else.

Hyman and McDavid have another exchange where Hyman tells him great pass and McDavid keeps saying, “Way to go.”. You can tell these two have a great connection and McDavid is not only thrilled but proud of Hyman for scoring 50.

Hyman celebrates 50 goals footage

The Exchanges on the Bench Were Great, Especially From the Newest Oilers

Really fascinating are the exchanges between Hyman and the rest of the team, especially new arrivals like Sam Carrick and Corey Perry. Perry says, “Welcome to the club.”, while Carrick says “Never in doubt”. It’s like these guys have known each other for multiple seasons and the connection is already strong. It’s a great sign of a strong team connection.

