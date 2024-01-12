Oilers Earn Franchise-Tying 9th Win in OT Thriller vs. Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers achieved a milestone by tying their franchise record with a ninth consecutive win on Thursday night. In a game where they ramped up the shot clock but had a hard time beating Detroit Red Wings’ goaltender Alex Lyon, the Oilers finally put a few past him, securing a 3-2 overtime win. Darnell Nurse emerged as the hero with the overtime winner, showcasing his offensive patience and timely accuracy with a well-placed shot.

???? NINE IN A ROW ????



The #Oilers tie a franchise record & collect their ninth-straight with a 3-2 overtime victory in Detroit. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/U0QYlsoxnO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 12, 2024

Detroit was heavily outshot throughout the first two periods, but it was the Red Wings who scored first. However, Edmonton kept pressing and the game turned when Connor McDavid scored on a beauty deke that also showcased his hockey smarts as he waited for his own players to tag up to avoid the offside. Then, the contest saw Zach Hyman, the team’s leading goal-scorer, net his 26th goal of the season. That gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead in the third period. Despite Detroit managing to equalize, the Oilers demonstrated their dominance by outshooting the Red Wings 47-19 throughout the match.

The Oilers Almost Had The Win In Regulation

In a heart-pounding moment, Evander Kane appeared to secure the win with a goal just nine seconds before the end, only to have it controversially called off. It was deemed a glove pass by Derek Ryan. The game proceeded to overtime, where the Oilers ultimately clinched the victory.

Darnell Nurse overtime win Oilers

The outstanding performance of Detroit’s goaltender, Alex Lyon, kept the game closely contested, despite the Oilers’ relentless offensive efforts. The win sets the stage for the Oilers to potentially break the franchise record on Saturday in Montreal.

A notable highlight was the exceptional play of goaltender Calvin Pickard, who has been a reliable presence for the Oilers. The debate this season has been whether acquiring a backup goalie would significantly enhance the team. Considering Pickard’s above-average save percentage, likely around .907 after this game, he’s making a case for the Oilers to run with what they’ve got.

Red Wings Game Puts Oilers One Win Away from a Franchise Record

With the victory, the Oilers improved their season record to 22-15-1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also made his mark on the historic night by recording his 670th career NHL point, surpassing Paul Coffey for the seventh-most in franchise history. The Oilers have gotten themselves into a position of strength as they eye another win against the Montreal Canadiens, who, coincidentally, just lost to the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks snapped a 12-game losing streak with the win.

Next: Oilers’ UFA History Proves Signing Corey Perry Won’t Be an Issue