When asked at the opening of camp on Thursday how serious his injuries were from last season and the playoffs, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse refused to get into details with the media. “They get to answer that,” he said. “I’m not going to dive into injury or whatever… I’m not going to dive into it.”
Nurse did confirm he took part in all the drills on day one of camp and was pretty confident he’ll be back in time to start the regular season. He called it a “fluid thing” and he’ll keep managing his health and body as camp rolls along.
It would be a big loss for the Oilers if they lose another regular NHL defender. Already without Cody Ceci, Vincent Desharnais, and Philip Broberg, the Oilers are a bit short-handed. They need everyone they can get to work with the new combination of Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, and Josh Brown. Nurse will be key this season, as will finding a playing partner for him. An extended absence puts the Oilers behind in two respects.
Who Will Nurse Play with This Season?
If Nurse is back in time to start the season, he can get into the year on a good note, and whomever he plays with can find a rhythm. That was one of the issues for the Oilers last season when head coach Jay Woodcroft switched up the pairs and it didn’t work. The Oilers had a rough start and dug themselves a hole that cost Woodcroft his job. Chemistry on the blue line will be critical if the Oilers want to come out of the gates quickly and sustain their momentum throughout the season.
When asked what he did to recuperate after a short offseason, Nurse said he basically just rested and relaxed. The best thing after that grind was just time off. The Oilers are hoping he’s had enough and it sounds like they’re moving him slowly through things is just a precaution.
