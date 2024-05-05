Early Edge to Oilers?: Canucks’ Demko Ruled Out For Game 1

The Vancouver Canucks will start their second-round playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers without the services of goaltender Thatcher Demko. As per head coach Rick Tocchet, Demko has been ruled out for Game 1 and to start Round 2, which could give the early edge in the series to the Oilers.
This is not to say that Arturs Silovs hasn’t played well for the Canucks. But, he is their third-string goaltender and against the potent offense of the Edmonton Oilers, it will be fascinating to see how well he stands up to names like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman, all who are wizards at 5-v-5 play, but are particularly deadly on the power play. If Silovs has issues early, what kind of mental dent does that put in the Canucks’ game plan?
The Oilers are considered favorites heading into the series, despite the fact the Canucks finished ahead of them in the regular season standings and swept the Oilers in their season series. Edmonton handled the Kings fairly easily, while the Canucks had some issues with the Nashville Predators. Oddsmakers believe that could be a factor in this second-round playoff matchup. So too, the scoring of the Oilers’ top star versus some early struggles from some of the Canucks’ bigger names could tilt the ice surface in Edmonton’s direction.
What Happens When Demko Is Ready for Canucks?
The fact Tocchet is talking about Demko in goal for the Canucks during Game 1 suggests that as soon as the starter for the Canucks is ready to go, he’ll get the net. That in itself could be an interesting storyline to watch, especially if Silovs does play well and is deserving of continued starts. At what point do the Canucks stop rolling with the hot hand and make a goalie switch?
Demko is the obvious star of the Canucks’ goaltending trio, but he’ll be coming off an injury, likely somewhat cold, and perhaps too rested to be as effective as the Canucks might like.
