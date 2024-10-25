In a recent discussion on The Athletic’s podcast, James Mirtle joined host JD Bunkis to delve into the potential future of Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson amid a sluggish start to the season. Both analysts reflected on Robertson’s performance and the possibility that he might become a trade candidate if his play does not improve. Is trade talk something that will happen every time Robertson goes on a slump? Or, are the Maple Leafs truly ready to make a deal?

You can see the interview below.

There Were High Expectations for Robertson in Toronto This Season

Mirtle noted that the Maple Leafs hoped Robertson would be a driving offensive force on the ice. He pointed out that there were promising moments, particularly in the season opener, when Robertson showed his skills and looked dangerous. He skated through the neutral zone and created offensive chances. However, these flashes of brilliance have become less frequent as the season advances.

As the conversation continued, Mirtle remarked on Robertson’s tendency to be absent during games. He compared Robertson’s recent play to a “ghost.” He highlighted the stark contrast between his impactful moments and those stretches where he seems invisible, even when receiving minimal ice time. When Robertson gets a chance, he doesn’t seem to show up.

Nick Robertson trade talk resurfacing with Toronto Maple Leafs

If this trend continues, Mirtle believes that Robertson could return to the potential trade candidate list—where he was before preseason training camp.

Potential Trade Considerations If Robertson Doesn’t Score

Mirtle speculated that if Robertson maintains his current pace, putting up only two points in the first 18 games, the Maple Leafs might reassess their options. Although Robertson’s salary is not a significant burden, the lack of offense could encourage the team to explore trade possibilities. Mirtle noted that, at this point in the season, the focus might shift to other players who have been more effective. That might move Robertson back into trade discussions.

He doesn’t believe moving Robertson would be about the money. Instead, it’s about the organization and the player coming together and saying, “It’s just not working here.”

The Bottom Line: What Lies Ahead for Robertson?

If Mirtle is correct, Robertson’s performance will be a tipping point for the team and his future as a Maple Leafs player. If he can’t find his footing and contribute offensively, the Maple Leafs may feel they have no choice but to trade him. Suddenly, after a solid preseason, Robertson isn’t showing up.

That situation raises questions about the team’s long-term plans for him. It’s a situation worth watching.

