NHLPA Investigating Babcock Claims, Did Same Thing With Maple Leafs

Recent allegations against Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach Mike Babcock have ignited a storm of controversy, prompting both the Blue Jackets organization and the NHL Players’ Association (NHLPA) to launch an investigation. The allegations surfaced during a Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, where it was claimed that Babcock demanded to review personal cell phone photos of team captain Boone Jenner.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reported that the NHLPA is actively looking into the Babcock allegations, highlighting the seriousness of the matter. The Blue Jackets’ front office also became aware of these allegations, as previously stated by Portzline, but no official response has been issued to date. Meanwhile, Blue Jackets beat writer Brian Hedger tweeted, “Spoke to two #CBJ officials. One says this is being looked into, the other says “Total BS, will clarify soon.” Waiting on the clarification and/or a statement from the team.”

Both Babcock and Jenner have refrained from making immediate comments, leaving fans and the hockey community in suspense.

The situation has triggered a significant response on social media, with fans questioning the wisdom of hiring Babcock as an NHL coach once again. The controversy surrounding these allegations has amplified concerns that some had harbored when Babcock was reintegrated into the NHL coaching fold.

The texts are coming in like crazy this morning. https://t.co/72Nd71g2bI pic.twitter.com/WjHI3kBzg2 — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 12, 2023

Paul Bissonnette, who initially broke the story on Spittin’ Chiclets, provided additional context, claiming that this was not an isolated incident for Babcock. According to Bissonnette, players have recounted similar experiences during Babcock’s tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he sought to review their off-season activities through their personal photos. He then went on to respond to Hedger’s tweet calling people from the organization “Liars” and then said, “We’re a players podcast. You want to f–k with the players we’re going to bend you over no spit, no lube, sandpaper finish.”

The fallout from these allegations has placed a cloud of uncertainty over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Mike Babcock. The NHLPA’s involvement in the investigation underscores the gravity of the situation, and many are awaiting the results with keen interest. As this controversy unfolds, it casts a spotlight on the responsibilities and conduct expected of coaches in the professional sports arena.

