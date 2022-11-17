NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 16 – Surprises, Erik Karlsson Rumor

Episode 16 of the NHL Trade Talk Podcast talks all about underperforming and overperforming teams so far this season. We look at why some groups are at the bottom of the standings and what’s gone wrong, take a look at a team that is surpassing expectations, get into a few trade rumor discussions and more.

During this episode Jim and Brooke talk NHL’s surprising storylines:

Did people overestimate the Senators and the Ducks as they currently are at the bottom of the standings? (4:36)

What is making New Jersey such a powerhouse at the moment with their 10-game winning streak? (11:12)

The Sharks GM mentioned that he is willing to listen to trade offers for Erik Karlsson. He is currently leading NHL defensemen with 24 points in 18 games and has five years left on his deal with an $11.5 million cap hit. Is that the move the Sharks should be exploring? (15:10)

Bo Horvat is currently second in the NHL behind McDavid in goals with 14. The Canucks are fifth-worst in the NHL with 5 wins. If VAN continues to struggle, does trading him make sense? (19:27)

Any Team in general has stood out for good and bad reasons. (24:28)

