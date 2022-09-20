NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 10 – Subban, Chara, Yandle Retire, MacKinnon Signs

On Episode 10 of the NHL Trade Talk podcast, we talk about the retirement news that hit social media on Tuesday. P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara, and Keith Yandle have all elected to call it a career and each made separate announcements in different ways, but all within a matter of minutes of each other. After taking a look back at their respective careers, we ask, what’s next for each?

Also on the show, Nathan MacKinnon has inked a huge new extension with the Colorado Avalanche. The deal is for eight years and is worth $12.6 million per season. Is this a good deal? Is this a thank you contract for years of service at a lower price point? Will the Avalanche come to regret this or will one of the best players in the league over the past five seasons remain among the elite?

Congratulations to all three defensemen on a fantastic NHL career and it won’t be shocking to see all three do something related to the NHL in a different capacity. Will Subban move on to a bigger role at ESPN? Will Chara take an executive position with the Bruins? Could Yandle come back to the game in some form?

Next: Nathan MacKinnon Signs Deal Making Him Highest-Paid NHLer