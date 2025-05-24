Dallas Stars
NHL Not Looking into Slash By Oilers’ Darnell Nurse
Darnell Nurse is not being looked at by the NHL for his slash on Roope Hintz in Game 23 between the Oilers and Stars.
The NHL will not be reviewing the slash delivered by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz during Game 2 of the Western Conference Final. Nurse was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for slashing after officials reviewed the play and determined a five-minute major was not warranted.
The league has also determined that the two-minute minor call was a sufficient punishment.
Doesn't sound like any further discipline from NHL Player Safety for @EdmontonOilers defenseman Darnell Nurse after that slash to the skate of @DallasStars Roope Hintz in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/6hIpFtnEgL— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 24, 2025
Stars head coach Peter DeBoer expressed frustration with the decision, saying after the game, “Does anyone in this room think if Connor McDavid gets carried off the ice like that, it’s not a five-minute major? That’s my answer to your question…If that’s 97 carried off the ice in the same situation, I think we all know the answer to what that looks like for us.”
It will be intriguing to see if this decision by the officials and the NHL spills over into Game 3. Some of the Stars players were vocal about not liking the call, and Mason Marchment hinted there was plenty of series left to get revenge. However, if the Oilers believe that anyone will go after McDavid or retaliate on Nurse, this series could get feisty.
The slash was unfortunate, and potentially teetering on dirty, but the reality is, it was not anything bigger than a slash that takes place several times over the course of a playoff series. It’s one that caught a player in a bad spot, and nine times out of ten doesn’t result in an injury.
Next: DeBoer Plays Biased Treatment Card, Puts Target on McDavid Before Game 3
More News
-
New York Islanders/ 2 hours ago
Islanders and Shanahan Determine Match ‘Isn’t a Fit’
Both Brendan Shanahan and the New York Islanders have determined it's not a fit...
-
Dallas Stars/ 20 hours ago
‘It Cost Us the Game’: Oilers Shift Focus for Game 2 vs. Stars
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Dallas Stars in Game 2, with special teams...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
‘A Done Deal’: Marner Free Agency Plans, With 7 Teams Out
It sounds like Mitch Marner has made up his mind about free agency, with...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Rumors Swirl Around Potential Filip Hronek Trade by Canucks
There are rumors the Vancouver Canucks might consider a Filip Hronek trade this summer....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Says Oilers Have Rival Ready to Pitch Offer to McDavid
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun believes that the Los Angeles Kings are ready to make...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Flames Reportedly Exploring Three-Year Deal with Connor Zary
The Calgary Flames appear to be interested in extending Connor Zary in the short...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Surprised if New GM Doesn’t Enter Marner Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Kings will be aggressive in pursuing free agents and one insider...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers’ Connor Brown Questionable vs. Stars, Plus Injury Updates
Connor Brown could miss Game 1 for the Edmonton Oilers as he's a game-time...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Leafs Declined Knies Trade as Forward Talks Offer Sheet Leverage
The Toronto Maple Leafs turned down a trade for Matthew Knies and the forward...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Veteran Maple Leafs Needs More Time, Hints at Retirement
Max Pacioretty hinted at retirement when he spoke to the media on Tuesday. Is...