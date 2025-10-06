NHL Fines, Suspends Several Members of Lightning After Fiery Preseason Game in Florida

As per a release by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, ” The National Hockey League announced today disciplinary action against the Tampa Bay Lightning for their actions culminating in the events of NHL Preseason Game No. 99 against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The Club has been fined $100,000 and head coach Jon Cooper has been fined $25,000.”

Jon Cooper Tampa Bay Lightning

These follow suspensions and fines previously assessed to four Lightning players by the NHL Department of Player Safety for their actions during the game.

The Lightning’s JJ Moser has been suspended for two games for boarding in Saturday’s preseason game against the Panthers. Scott Sabourin has been suspended for four games for roughing.

Sabourin was suspended for four games for roughing after intentionally punching Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad with an ungloved fist during Saturday’s preseason game. Following a legal body check, Sabourin disengaged from the play, then dropped his gloves and delivered a forceful retaliatory punch. The NHL deemed it intentional and dangerous.

Moser was suspended for two games for boarding during the Panthers–Lightning preseason game. As shown on video, Moser drove Boqvist forcefully into the boards from behind after the puck dump, with full view of his back and time to avoid contact. The NHL deemed it dangerous, warranting supplemental discipline despite Moser’s clean record.

That the suspensions were given just to Tampa Bay players and management is likely not going to sit well with Lightning fans. To say this Battle of Florida is over would like be one of the understatements of the season.

