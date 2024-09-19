Moritz Seider Signs 7-Year Deal with Red Wings, Ending Stalemate

The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Moritz Seider to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $8,550,000. The two sides have been working on a deal for some time, but concern started to grow when Seider was not at camp to open the 2024-25 season.
This deal has been a long time coming for Red Wings fans.
It was reported by Elliotte Friedman on Thursday that Seider would remain in Germany until his contract situation got sorted. This news means he’ll hop on a flight and get to Detroit as soon as possible to join his teammates.
Friedman also noted that the latest was that the team didn’t want to go above Dylan Larkin’s $8.7M AAV, which seemed reasonable. They were able to get the deal finalized for $150K less than Larkin’s long-term contract. That could be why the two sides agreed on seven years instead of eight.
He made the NHL stand up and pay attention after a wonderful rookie season, but struggled a bit last season with a Red Wings team that allowed a ton of goals and put him in difficult situations. He posted nine goals and 42 points in 82 games last season. He did the same in 2022-23, down slightly from the 50 points he posted in 2021-22. Selected by the Red Wings with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Seider has 134 points (21 goals, 113 assists) in 246 games.
After signing both Seider and Lucas Raymond this week, the Red Wings have $198K in projected cap space with a maximum of 23 active players allowed.
Seider’s name was a big one to come off the board as far as NHL RFAs go. Four restricted free agents remain unsigned with NHL training camps now underway: Jeremy Swayman (BOS), Cole Perfetti (WPG), Dawson Mercer (NJ) and Nikita Alexandrov (STL).
