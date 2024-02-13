Morgan Rielly Receives 5-Game Suspension for Hit on Ridly Greig

According to NHL insider Kevin Weekes: “**Breaking News* I’m told @MapleLeafs Reilly will receive a 5 Game Suspension.” The news comes after Rielly was scheduled for an in-person hearing but needed to have the hearing digitally due to poor weather that wouldn’t allow him to travel to New York. The fact he was having an in-person hearing meant the league was keeping open the option to suspend him for five games or more.

The report was later confirmed by the NHL Department of Player Safety:

Toronto’s Morgan Rielly has been suspended for five games for cross-checking Ottawa’s Ridly Greig. https://t.co/4PzrR8N5FD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 13, 2024

Fans will certainly be split on the decision by the NHL Department of Player Safety. Still, it brings closure to the question about how many games Rielly should get after Saturday’s matchup against the Ottawa Senators, where he was ejected in the final moments of their 5-3 defeat. With the Maple Leafs trailing by a goal, Ottawa’s Ridly Greig seized the opportunity for an empty-net goal with a powerful slapshot. Rielly, taking exception to Greig’s decision to shoot into the empty net, responded by forcefully checking him into the boards. However, the issue arose when Rielly cross-checked Greig in the head.

Many believe Rielly had the right to react to a disrespectful play, but he went overboard by cross-checking a player in the head and should have expected a suspension. The reaction over the past 48 hours has come from fans, media, and some members of the Maple Leafs, all who weighed in taking sides. The coach and some players thought Rielly was right to react. Others suggested Greig was disrespectful, but it wasn’t a big deal.

Rielly 5-Game Suspension Hurts Toronto In a Big Way

Rielly’s suspension versus his right to take exception is up for debate, but there’s no debating how much this will affect the Toronto Maple Leafs over the next five games. He’s the team’s best defenseman and his absence from the lineup as the team is still fighting for every point and playoff position is huge.

The only hope for Toronto is that they rally around this loss. Perhaps his absence and it will spark the team and they can go on a run while he’s sitting out.

