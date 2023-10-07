Minnesota Wild Sign Ryan Hartman to 3-Year Extension

Exciting news for Minnesota Wild fans as the team secured a key player on a new extension Saturday. The Wild announced the signed forward Ryan Hartman to a lucrative three-year deal worth $12 million. Specifically, the contract holds an average of $4 million per year. This move signifies the team’s commitment to retaining their talented roster, especially after Hartman’s impressive performance in recent seasons.
Hartman, a 29-year-old forward, accumulated 37 points with 15 goals and 22 assists in 59 regular-season games. Additionally, he contributed significantly during the playoffs, tallying five points, including two goals and three assists, in five Stanley Cup Playoff games. Over his four-season tenure with the Wild, Hartman has been a reliable presence on the ice. He amassed 144 points, including 65 goals and 79 assists, in 261 regular-season games. His impact extends to the postseason, where he contributed 12 points, (four goals and eight assists) in 22 playoff games.
Hartman Is an Important Part of the Wild’s Roster
Notably, Hartman has proven himself as a top penalty killer and a vital member of the team’s second unit. His versatility has been evident, often filling in on the first unit when needed, particularly in the absence of key player Joel Eriksson Ek.
This signing follows other significant moves by the Wild, including the extension of forward Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno. Zuccarello signed a new two-year deal worth $8.25 million. Foligno inked a four-year extension, valued at $16 million.
With Hartman, Zuccarello, and Foligno secured for the upcoming seasons, the Wild are answering questions about the future. Is this team good enough to be a contender though? That remains to be seen.
