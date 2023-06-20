Milan Lucic Given Permission to Speak with Teams, Canucks Interested

According to recent reports by Rick Dhaliwal, the Vancouver Canucks are considering pursuing veteran power forward Milan Lucic in free agency. Lucic, who is expected to hit the open market on July 1 after not re-signing with the Calgary Flames, has long been linked to his hometown of Vancouver. There’s neen chatter that Lucic would open to considering the Toronto Maple Leafs, but the Canucks have been the favorites since it was revealed that Calgary was likely to go in a different direction.

With a cap hit that is likely to be close to the league minimum, Lucic could potentially make sense for the Canucks. He’s not going to provide a huge upside in terms of offensive production, but speculation is that he’ll be happy to be there, provide a little leadership, and give the Canucks a more physical on-ice presence. Last season, the 35-year-old Lucic scored a career-low 19 points in 77 games while playing a fourth-line role with the Flames. He hasn’t been worth the money he’s been making for some time, — he is coming off a massive seven-year, $42 million contract that he signed with the Edmonton Oilers — but at the right price, he could provide some value.

Milan Lucic is a physical presence on the ice.

The Flames have reportedly given Lucic’s agent, Gerry Johansson, permission to talk with a few teams, indicating that he will indeed hit the free agent market.

Lucic No Longer a Fit in Calgary

The Calgary Flames, under the guidance of new general manager Craig Conroy, appear to be focusing on adding youth to their roster for the 2023-24 season. As a pending unrestricted free agent, it seems unlikely that Lucic will be part of their future plans. The Flames may not have much room for aging veterans with questionable production, which falls under the category Lucic currently fits into.

By allowing Lucic’s agent to engage in discussions with other teams ahead of free agency, the Flames have little to lose if they don’t intend to bring him back. Alternatively, if they are interested, this allows Lucic to gauge the market and understand his market value.

Ultimately, as the free agency period approaches, it remains to be seen where Milan Lucic will land and whether the Vancouver Canucks will make a compelling pitch for the veteran forward.

