Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster

The Edmonton Oilers have made a strategic move this offseason, acquiring talented young forward Matt Savoie from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio. Savoie, the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, brings a blend of skill and potential to the Oilers’ lineup, raising questions about where he might fit in the team’s roster. Can he make the team in 2024-25? Or, is he destined to stay the Oilers’ top prospect, getting a look down the road?

"It’s every young player's dream to come into an opportunity like this."



Matt Savoie meets with the media for the first time at @RogersPlace since being traded to the #Oilers from Buffalo.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/5sRpHXPnn0 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 8, 2024

Savoie’s transition to the Oilers is expected to be closely monitored. Speaking with Jason Gregor on Sports 1440, Colin Chaulk, Oilers’ associate coach, shared his thoughts on Savoie’s role. Saying the team sees him as a center, he noted, “We will take direction from management, and I could see him take some reps on the wing. It is a smoother transition to go from center to wing, than it is going from wing to center, but as of now he will be in the middle.” He added, “I’m very excited to work with him, and being a former center myself, I think I can relate to young centers.”

Hopefully, Matthew challenges for a spot in Edmonton, “but if not, then he will start with us and we focus on helping him grow his game,” Chaulk noted. The Oilers are deep down the middle, — they have Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisait, Adam Henrique, and Derek Ryan — but there is a chance for something to open up on the fourth line. Can Savoie become the kind of player who can excel in a fourth-line, more limited-minutes role?

Savoie Sees Himself As Someone Who Can Make Some Noise

Savoie himself is determined to seize this opportunity. “It’s every young player’s dream to come into an opportunity like this and play with really good players and get good opportunities,” he remarked. “I’m just really determined, motivated, and ready to get after it here.” He quickly became Edmonton’s top prospect when he was acquired. He’ll get the first look and it’s his job to lose.

Matt Savoie Edmonton Oilers

The numbers suggest he’s got a decent shot at cracking the lineup. Savoie’s performance in the WHL last season was outstanding, recording 71 points in just 34 games and adding 24 points in 19 playoff contests. Despite dealing with injuries over the past two seasons, he has proven to be one of the most productive players in the WHL, leading the Moose Jaw Warriors to a WHL championship and the Memorial Cup.

His winning mentality and playoff experience could be invaluable for the Oilers, who are looking to make a deep playoff run. They need young players who can contribute at cost-effective rates. If Savoie can transition smoothly and adapt to the NHL level, he could become a key player for Edmonton, and at a time when the roster is extremely deep.

