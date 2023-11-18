Time for Mats Sundin to Have More Maple Leafs Involvement

In yesterday’s 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings; and, during the Toronto Maple Leafs trip to Stockholm, Sweden, one of the best aspects of the team’s time there was the increased engagement with former Maple Leafs’ great Mats Sundin. Even if the team doesn’t win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, the trip has been filled with special moments.

Having the Maple Leafs hang out with former star Sundin, a Maple Leafs legend and Hall-of-Famer, has been one of the best aspects of the trip. The organization doesn’t see the team icon that much because he lives overseas. However, having him take part in various aspects of the team’s trip has been a positive thing. When players feel part of a franchise with a powerful and positive history, it has to inspire them to feel good about belonging.

Sundin Announced the Lineup Before the Red Wings Game

On Friday, Sundin surprised players by announcing the starting lineup before their game against the Red Wings. The appearance was unexpected, but it was important for the Swedish players on the team – even emotional. Sundin has an enduring connection with the organization and with current members of the Maple Leafs roster.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe organized the surprise, thinking it was a fitting and obvious tribute to Sundin’s legacy. He was right. Sundin’s ties to the team go beyond his on-ice achievements. Specifically, he shares a unique bond with players like Max Domi, who considers him “like an uncle.” During their playing days, Sundin was a significant person in Domi’s life. He was a teammate of Max’s father, Tie Domi.

Many Current Maple Leafs Players Watched Sundin When They Were Young

Sundin’s presence in the dressing room was a deal for the team, particularly those who grew up watching him. In a particular case, one Maple Leafs player even faced him on the ice. That player was current defenseman Mark Giordano. As a Toronto native, Giordano remembered vividly facing Sundin as a rookie in 2006.

It was a successful game for Giordano. He scored his first two NHL goals in front of friends and family. Despite Giordano’s success that night, Sundin stole the show with a shorthanded overtime winner. It was Sundin’s 500th NHL goal.

Sundin’s overseas commitments limit his regular involvement with the Maple Leafs. However, his special time in Sweden has brought up the increasing possibility of more presence within the organization. The impact of Sundin’s legacy on the organization is evident. The fact is that he should have as many interactions with the team as is realistic.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly Shared the Players’ Sentiment

Defenseman Morgan Rielly spoke of the sentiment shared by many current players. He emphasized Sundin’s significance to the team and the city of Toronto. Sundin had a huge impact during his time with the Maple Leafs. Almost everyone could benefit if he played a more active role.

The Maple Leafs conclude their play in Sweden with a Sunday game against the Wild. It’s a time for another chance to consider Sundin’s lasting impact on the team. He should have increased involvement with the team. Now the organization needs to make it happen.

