Perhaps the best NHL hockey player ever from Newfoundland was Michael Ryder. He was born and raised in Bonavista, Newfoundland, and honed his hockey skills in the province before playing in the National Hockey League (NHL). The Montreal Canadiens selected Ryder in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft; and, during his time with the Canadiens, he showcased his offensive talents and became a fan favorite.

Ryder later joined the Boston Bruins and was part of their Stanley Cup run in 2011. During his career, Ryder represented Newfoundland hockey proudly and inspired local players to pursue their own hockey dreams.

One of Those Players from Newfoundland Was Zach O’Brien

Newfoundland has produced several good hockey players over the years. One such player was Zach O’Brien. He was born and raised in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and his journey from local rinks to professional leagues is a testament to his passion, skill, and determination.

In my post, I’ll discuss O’Brien’s career and share how he’s moved from senior men’s hockey in his home province to becoming a Maple Leafs’ farmhand who’s now on his way to playing in Slovakia next season.

#hcslovan podpísal ročný kontrakt s 🇨🇦 útočníkom Zachom O'Brienom. V elitných útokoch by mal nahradiť Branta Harrisa. O'Brien naposledy pôsobil v tímoch @ECHL @NLGrowlers a @TheAHL @TorontoMarlies, vo vlaňajšej sezóne nazbieral rovných 100 bodov. #VerniSlovanu pic.twitter.com/E4gdoJaRp3 — HC SLOVAN Bratislava (@hcslovanba) June 6, 2023

[BTW, just wanted to say thank you to the Newfoundland Growlers YouTube page for the photo used in the feature image of this post.]

O’Brien’s Early Success in the QMJHL

O’Brien, who will be 31 years old this week, has a long history of playing hockey. His career gained momentum during his time in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). There he played for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and later the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

O’Brien’s final season (2012-2013) was outstanding. He scored an impressive 129 points (with 50 goals and 79 assists) in just 68 games. His scoring prowess made him one of the top performers in the league and caught the attention of hockey scouts.

O’Brien’s Professional Career

Although he had an impressive junior career, O’Brien was never drafted in the NHL Entry Draft. However, that setback didn’t stop him from playing professional hockey. O’Brien began an odyssey through various professional leagues, including the American Hockey League (AHL) and the ECHL.

O’Brien’s professional career included time with teams like the St. John’s IceCaps, Manchester Monarchs, Norfolk Admirals, Colorado Eagles, and (of course) the Newfoundland Growlers. He continued to show his scoring ability and versatility as a forward and consistently added to his team’s offense.

ECHL Championship and Legacy with the Growlers

One significant highlight of O’Brien’s professional career came in 2019. That season he led the Newfoundland Growlers, which Maple Leafs’ fans know is an ECHL team affiliated with the organization’s big club, to the Kelly Cup championship. O’Brien played exceptionally well during the playoffs and scored 16 goals and added 13 assists (for 29 points). That earned him the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award.

He also played a crucial role in the Growlers’ successful inaugural season. In fact, his time with the team left a lasting impact on the franchise. That seems especially fulfilling given his almost iconic status in Newfoundland as a home-grown hockey player.

O’Brien Leaves the Growlers Holding Many Team Records

Over his four-year career with the Growlers, O’Brien became a franchise star. He currently holds numerous team records, including goals, assists, points, and games played. His offensive prowess and consistent production made him one of the ECHL’s most valuable players.

O’Brien’s leadership and sportsmanship qualities were also recognized, as he won the ECHL’s Sportsmanship Award multiple times. He’s one of the good guys, which is why I chose to write this post about him.

O’Brien Is Continuing His Hockey Journey in Europe

Just recently, O’Brien signed a contract with HC Slovan Bratislava of the Slovak Extraliga. It will be his third European stint in his professional career. He had previously played for two different teams in the DEL2 (the second-tier ice hockey league in Germany).

The undisputed Growlers 🐐



Kelly Cup champion. All-time leading scorer. Leader.



Thanks for everything Zach 🫶 pic.twitter.com/EaT6VIugNh — Newfoundland Growlers (@NLGrowlers) June 6, 2023

O’Brien’s current opportunity will allow him to explore a new league and play on the international stage. While his departure from the Growlers leaves a void in the team’s lineup, O’Brien’s impact and contributions will be remembered by fans and teammates alike.

In Slovakia, he’ll be playing in Bratislava, the capital and largest city in the country. It’s well-known for its culture and is much less expensive than living in North America. From what I can find out, a Canadien player who plays in Slovakia is treated well and his housing expenses are taken care of by the team. He’ll earn up to about $65,000 USD playing there.

The Bottom Line

O’Brien’s hockey career in Newfoundland with the Growlers is almost iconic. He’s off to another experience internationally. However, his time will not be forgotten in Newfoundland.

His contributions to the Growlers’ ECHL championship and his all-around records with the team are a lasting legacy. O’Brien’s a role model for aspiring young athletes in his home province.

