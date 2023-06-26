Why Carson Soucy Would Be a Good Maple Leafs’ Pickup

As the Toronto Maple Leafs look to fill out its roster for the coming 2023-24 season, one area that needs shoring up is the defense. If the team is going to look for a defenseman, Carson Soucy (who last played with the Seattle Kraken) would be a good pickup for the Toronto Maple Leafs for several reasons.
In the following video, which is an episode of The Hockey Writers Maple Leafs Lounge, Maple Leafs writers Peter Baracchini and Jim Parsons discuss some free agent targets on defence. In the video below, Jim highlights what Carson Soucy might bring to the team. I’ll share some of those thoughts here.
Soucy Is Reliable and Stable
First, Soucy demonstrated that he was both reliable and stable as a defenseman during his time with the Seattle Kraken. He showed strong defensive skills and the ability to contribute offensively when he was given the chance. His presence on the Maple Leafs’ blue line would provide the team additional depth and stability. Those two characteristics are crucial for a team aiming to make a deep playoff run.
Soucy’s Contract Might Make Him an Attractive Target
Second, there’s a good chance that Soucy’s potential contract might be within the team’s ability to pay. That, in itself, would make him an attractive target. The fact is that he’s likely to sign a contract of between $2.5 to $3 million per year for a three-year term. If that were the case, he could provide excellent value given the Maple Leafs’ salary-cap limitations.
Soucy’s Age and Experience Make Him a Valuable Fit
Third, Soucy’s age and experience would be valued on the Maple Leafs’ roster. These would make him an intriguing option. Mark Giordano was a great veteran addition to the Maple Leafs’ defense last season; however, I have to think the team will engage him in some necessary load management this season. Last season he was great, but he seemed to run out of steam during the playoffs. Giordano is in the twilight of his career at 39 years old.
Soucy Could Help the Team’s Younger Defensemen Transition
Fourth, if Soucy were signed, his arrival would both add defensive stability but also would help the team’s younger defensive core transition into the next generation of blueliners. Soucy could slot into the top four alongside established players like Morgan Rielly, TJ Brodie, and Jake McCabe.
Soucy Performed Well During the Postseason, and That’s Good
Fifth, Soucy played well during the playoffs. That showed that he was able to elevate his game for the postseason. He doesn’t wilt in high-pressure games. That kind of player is always an asset for a team that wants to engage on a long postseason run. He’s an experienced and composed player.
The Bottom Line
Soucy’s defensive abilities, his potential contract value, his fit within the roster, and his playoff success make him an appealing target for the Maple Leafs. If the team could add him it would strengthen their defense and contribute to their success during the postseason.
