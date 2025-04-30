Ottawa Senators
Maple Leafs Worried?: Falter Again in Closeout Game vs Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs were not good as they lost 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of their series. Are they worried?
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed yet another chance to clinch a playoff series on Tuesday night, falling 4-0 to the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 of their first-round matchup. The loss has immediately sent several fans into panic mode because the Leafs now hold a dismal 1-12 record in potential closeout games since the start of the 2018 playoffs. This series will shift back to Ottawa for Game 6 on Thursday.
While fans are concerned, the players aren’t there yet. Despite the collapse in Game 5, the team doesn’t believe the sky is falling. “We’re up 3-2 in the series… I think we’re fine,” defenseman Chris Tanev said following the loss. Mitch Marner noted, “It’s not supposed to be easy. This is never supposed to be easy. We knew this was going to be a challenge.”
Auston Matthews is trying to stay confident. He told the media after the loss:
“We’re not looking in the rearview mirror. It’s about the next day, the next game. Like I said, we’ve been a good road team all season long. We’re a confident group in here. We’ve got to put this one behind us, learn from it. We’re in a good spot here and we just want to go in there and be a focused group. We’re going to be ready to go and we’ll go from there.”
Why are the Maple Leafs So Bad at Closing Out a Series?
Toronto’s inability to finish a series when the opportunity presents itself has become a defining—and haunting—problem. The numbers are staggering: they’ve scored just 23 goals in those 13 closeout games while surrendering 48. The power play continues to be a major issue, going 0-for-30 in their last 30 man-advantage opportunities in potential clinchers. Overall, they’re 1-for-31 (3.2%) on the power play in such games since 2018.
Even more troubling, the Leafs’ star players are failing to show up when it matters most. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander still have zero combined power-play goals in Games 5 through 7 in their playoff careers.
Ottawa, meanwhile, played with urgency and poise, led by goaltender Linus Ullmark, who became just the second goalie in Senators history to post a shutout in an elimination game.
Now the Maple Leafs are left to answer the same question once again: can they finally close out a playoff series when it counts? With two more chances, starting Thursday in Ottawa, the pressure is intensifying. And if history is any indication, Leafs Nation has every reason to worry.
Next: Tocchet Reveals Reason for Leaving Canucks, Rutherford Talks Replacements
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 hour ago
Taylor Hall Signs Team-Friendly 3-Yr Extension with Hurricanes
Veteran winger Taylor Hall has inked a three-year, $9.5 million extension with the Carolina...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
3 Keys to Oilers Getting Game 5 Win Over Kings
If the Edmonton Oilers want to take Game 5 versus the Los Angeles Kings,...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 17 hours ago
Yzerman on Red Wings Plans, Willing to Spend Big on Free Agent
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he's willing to make a move to...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Tocchet Reveals Reason for Leaving Canucks, Rutherford Talks Replacements
Rick Tocchet revealed why he has chosen to leave the Vancouver Canucks and what's...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
How Does Crosby Feel About the Penguins Firing Mike Sullivan?
Insiders are speculating that Sidney Crosby is not thrilled with the Pittsburgh Penguins (Kyle...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Journalist Says Oilers’ Playoffs Could Trigger 2 Offseason Trades
The Edmonton Oilers have tied the series with the Los Angeles Kings, but what...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Reaction Across NHL Over Ekblad’s Retaliatory Hit on Hagel
Following Aaron Ekblad's hit on Brandon Hagel, fans and insiders are calling for a...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Taking A Look at Every Wildcard Team’s Performance So Far
Join us as we break down the Stanley Cup Playoffs highlights, including surprising performances...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Penguins Part Ways wit Head Coach Mike Sullivan
The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired head coach Mike Sullivan. He'll be a highly coveted...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Bouchard Huge in Oilers’ Game 4 Comeback Win Over the Kings
The Edmonton Oilers stormed back to win Game 4 vs the Los Angeles Kings...