Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Shane Doan Shares His Thoughts

In this post, I’m going to highlight what the new Toronto Maple Leafs’ special advisor to the general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has to say about a number of topics. These include his thoughts about new Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving’s leadership style and his relationship with superstar forward Auston Matthews.
Three Key Points That Doan Makes
In a recent interview (seen in the attached video), Doan, the new Maple Leafs’ new hire who will assist Treliving as the GM, shared his insights about Treliving’s leadership, Matthews’ growth, and the importance of solid relationships within the organization.
Quick Hit One: Doan on Treliving’s Leadership Style
Doan emphasized that Treliving possesses a unique leadership style. He allows individuals to have a voice while maintaining his clear leadership. According to Doan, Treliving genuinely cares about people and their relationships. He believes that’s crucial in effective management.
Doan noted that, by understanding human nature and fostering positive relationships, Treliving creates an environment that provides opportunities for success. This approach boosts morale and also enhances the team’s chances of winning.
Quick Hit Two: Doan on His Relationship with Auston Matthews
Doan reflected on Auston Matthews’ admiration for him during his early years in the game. He described his current relationship with Matthews as positive, enjoyable, and full of admiration. Doan lauded Matthews’ exceptional career, highlighting the unique circumstances he faced as the first overall pick in the world’s largest hockey market.
Doan was clear that, despite the pressures that he faces in Toronto, Matthews has handled himself incredibly well. Their relationship has grown over time, with Doan even mentioning how Matthews had skated with him since he was only a lad of 16 years of age.
The bond between the two players – the elder Doan and the younger Matthews – demonstrates the importance of mentorship and support within the organization.
Quick Hit Three: Doan on the Importance of Strong Relationships in General
Doan clearly recognized the significance of building strong relationships within the team. His connection with Matthews exemplifies the positive impact such relationships can have. By offering guidance, support, and a safe space for development, Doan believes that players can flourish and reach their full potential.
The mutual respect and understanding between Doan and Matthews have contributed to a healthy working dynamic, which includes fostering a positive team culture and environment.
The Video Included Below
The Bottom Line
Doan’s insights shed light on three essential aspects of the Maple Leafs’ organization. These included Treliving’s effective leadership style and the strong relationship between Doan and Auston Matthews. It was interesting to see how he believed Treliving’s ability to balance authority and open communication helped foster a winning environment.
At the same time, Doan hopes that the mentorship and support he’s provided Matthews has positively influenced the young star’s growth and success. Ultimately, Doan believed these factors will continue to contribute to the team’s overall cohesion and potential for future achievements.
Al Mac
June 10, 2023 at 12:54 am
Let’s not forget about the Knies connection. In any case, hiring Doan seems a very shrewd move.