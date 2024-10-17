Maple Leafs Quick Hits: McMann, Matthews, Stolarz & Marner

The Toronto Maple Leafs were on fire Wednesday night, securing a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs dominated from the start, with an explosive first period and critical contributions from some key players — Auston Matthews, Bobby McMann, Mitch Marner, and Anthony Stolarz. The win lifts the Maple Leafs’ record to 3-1, giving them momentum as they look ahead to a big test against the New York Rangers on Saturday.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the standout performances from the Maple Leafs vs. Kings game.
Quick Hit One: Bobby McMann – Two-Goal Performance for Leafs
Bobby McMann continued his hot start to the season by scoring twice in the first period. McMann showed his sharp finishing ability, with both goals coming on just two shots. His skill helped the Maple Leafs jump to an early lead. The 27-year-old forward has had three goals in his last three games and continues to show he can become a reliable player for Toronto’s bottom six.
Quick Hit Two: Finally, Auston Matthews Puts Up a Multiple-Point Game
Auston Matthews finally broke through after a slow start to the season. His three-point night included a goal and two assists. Matthews’ power-play assists set up key goals from William Nylander and John Tavares, while his goal came at even strength in the first period. His strong outing signaled a return to form, and he’ll look to build on this momentum heading into Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers.
Quick Hit Three: Anthony Stolarz Has Another Stellar Game
Anthony Stolarz delivered another solid performance between the pipes, stopping 32 of 34 shots. Stolarz’s calmness in the net was crucial in weathering the Kings’ pressure, especially in the second and third periods. He’s been a reliable option in goal with a stellar .941 save percentage through three starts. His recent form should give head coach Craig Berube confidence. Fans should look for him to start again on Saturday.
Quick Hit Four: Mitch Marner Shows He’s a Great Playmaker
Mitch Marner was the engine behind Toronto’s offensive surge. He racked up three assists on the night, including two on the power play. His smart passes helped set up goals for Matthews, Nylander, and Tavares. Say what you want about Marner’s coming contract; he’s already showing his elite playmaking skills. Marner has tallied five points in his last two games and will aim to continue being a key assist man as the season progresses.
What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?
The Maple Leafs will face a much tougher test on Saturday when they host the Rangers in a tough Hockey Night in Canada match. New York’s star goalie Igor Shesterkin, one of the league’s top netminders, will look to shut down Toronto’s offense. The Maple Leafs must clean up their second-period lapses and rely on their top stars to crack the Rangers’ strong defense.
Toronto is winning. However, with Shesterkin in goal, they’ll need to continue their solid defense if they hope to keep their winning streak alive.
Related: Maple Leafs Won’t Rush Woll, But He and Tavares Are Better
