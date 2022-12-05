Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Kallgren, Hollowell, Mete & Kampf

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at some of the newer team members who have made a difference in the team’s success over the past two seasons.

First, Erik Kallgren is back in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies; and, I’ll take a look at his first start with that team.

Second, I’ll look at what might have been a disaster; but, as it turned out, could be a benefit for the team looking forward – that’s its young defensive unit. That unit has played well.

Third, I’ll take a look at David Kampf. Kampf’s been with the team for two seasons now and he’s become a really valuable player for this team. In this Quick Hit, I’ll take a look at how Mitch Marner describes the young Czech player.

Quick Hit One: Erik Kallgren Outstanding with Marlies: Now What?

During the time that Maple Leafs’ goalies Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov were injured, young Swedish goalie Erik Kallgren jumped in as the team’s starter/backup. As a member of the Maple Leafs, he played 10 games and recorded a 3-2-4 record. He definitely helped the Maple Leafs cover for their goalie injuries this season, just as he did last season.

Kallgren is now back in the AHL and had his first start since returning. He stopped 26 of 28 shots in his first game back. Interestingly, the AHL’s Marlies might have a goalie problem – too many good young goalies.

Erik Kallgren, Upper Deck Rookie Card

Kallgren’s game was outstanding. But it begs a question or two about the Marlies. With goalies Kallgren, along with Joseph Woll, Keith Petruzzelli, and Dylan Ferguson on the team, what happens now? There are certain to be goaltending moves coming from the Marlies. But having too many good young goalies is a problem that any team would relish.

Marlies’ coach Greg Moore has great things to say about Kallgren. Moore noted that Kallgren “was great and gave us a great chance to win.”

Moore added that Kallgren “made some big saves and looked really composed and calm. There were a couple of tough ones on the backdoor where his athleticism and his skating allowed him to get there. You can’t say enough about the work he has put in and where he’s at in his career.”

There’s no doubt Maple Leafs’ fans will see Kallgren again – if not this season, then next.

Quick Hit Two: Maple Leafs’ Young Defensemen Stepping Up

There are several differences between this season and last season on the Maple Leafs’ blue line. Not long ago, when Morgan Rielly went down with an injury to join TJ Brodie and Jake Muzzin on the IR, there was panic in the Ontario capital. However, what was seen to be a huge issue has turned out differently.

The defense has been tested and has stood the tests. In patching up for the wounds, there have been more defensemen playing for the Maple Leafs. And, many of the youngsters (and an aging veteran – Jordie Benn) have stood tall. The Maple Leafs had to dig deep, but the players who might have been far down the team’s depth charts have been playing well.

Rasmus Sandin, Maple Leafs

First, that’s a huge benefit and has allowed the Maple Leafs to address the issue from within. As well, fans have learned that the organization has quality prospects and serviceable young defensemen. It also shows that the organization’s drafts, scouting, and signings have been solid.

The young defensemen have been put into difficult spots and have both survived and prospered. That’s especially true of both Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren. Who would have thought that the first pairing would be Mark Giordano and Justin Holl? Then the second pairing of Liljegren and Sandin would flourish.

Furthermore, who would have thought others would have played this well? And, are Victor Mete and Mac Hollowell ever playing well as a pairing? No one would have guessed that at the start of the season. The proof is in the pudding. Perhaps general manager Kyle Dubas isn’t as clueless as many fans believe.

Quick Hit Three: Mitch Marner on David Kampf

The David Kampf and Mitch Marner show was at full-strength Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kampf and Marner teamed up to score a short-handed marker to help Marner break the franchise record for games in a row with points. Marner now has hit 19 straight games.

After Kampf did the digging and fed a patient Marner for his goal, Marner had some things to say about his assist(ant) on that play. Marner noted that Kampf shows “effort all over the ice, defensively, offensively, neutral zone, he’s above people constantly.”

David Kampf, Maple Leafs

Marner added. “He’s in the right place at the right time to get pucks in good spots. That’s something I’ve noticed on the (penalty) kill with him. He finds himself in spots where he gives our defense easy outs to make plays.” (from “Gilmour on Marner’s record Maple Leafs run: ‘Some guys are different, and he is one of those guys.” Terry Koshan, Toronto Sun, 04/12/2022).

