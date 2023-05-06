Maple Leafs Quick Hits: The Devils, Panic & Knies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs Quick Hits, I’ll look at how another team – the New Jersey Devils – found themselves in a similar hole as the Maple Leafs yet found a way to scramble out of it. Second, I’ll ask the question about if the team should be panicked. Third, I’ll wonder about what makes Matthew Knies so special a player – even in the small sample size he’s been part of.

Quick Hit One: If the New Jersey Devils Can Do It, Why Not the Maple Leafs?

Can a team come back from a two-games-to-none hole and win a series? The New Jersey Devils just completed that feat. Here are the scores from Round 1 between the Devils and the New York Rangers.

In Game 1, the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils by a score of 5-1 in New Jersey. In Game 2, the Rangers once again beat the Devils by the same 5-1 score. Ten goals to two goals. That’s a whipping.

Then the teams went into the Rangers’ home ice for Game 3. The Devils won 2-1 in overtime. In Game 4, the Devils won again by a score of 3-1.

In Game 5, the Devils kept their winning streak alive and shut the Rangers out by a score of 4-0. In Game 6, the Rangers came back to win on their home ice by a score of 5-2. Then, in Game 7 in New Jersey, the Devils moved on by shutting out the Rangers by a score of 4-0.

If one is looking for an example of how a team that’s behind two games to none and heading into the opponent’s building can win, it happened not more than a week ago. There’s hope yet.

Quick Hit Two: Is It Time to Panic?

What’s so interesting about this series is that the Maple Leafs are outplaying, but not outscoring, the Panthers. There are two things the Maple Leafs need to do to come back in this series. First, the team needs better performances from key players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander. Nylander came on strong in the third period of Game 2, but he could have been dominant throughout the entire game. He wasn’t.

William Nylander needs a goal or two to get going.

As a result, the Maple Leafs have struggled offensively. They’ve scored only two goals each in their last four playoff games. Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky stopped them; or, did the Maple Leafs stop themselves?

The second thing is that the Maple Leafs simply need to eliminate their simple mistakes, particularly turnovers. They have been costly. A case can be made that the Maple Leafs would have won Game 2 if those mistakes had not been made.

It’s probably easier not to give up a goal than to score one. That’s what the team needs to focus on. Don’t leave Ilya Samsonov hanging out to dry.

Quick Hit Three: What Is It About Matthew Knies?

Could Matthew Knies already be one of those players who simply can and does make things happen? The kid is only a 20-year-old. He only just joined the Maple Leafs after his college career ended.

Yet, despite only playing four regular-season games, Knies just seems to be on the ice when good things happen. He was part of the play that led to three overtime game-winning goals. Things happen when he’s on the ice.

Does that mean that Knies’ absence is more significant and larger than people might think? I honestly don’t know. However, there’s something about this youngster.

Knies seems to be more in the middle of the action – even with his limited experience – than the team’s Core Four. How much of a problem is it that he’s gone? We’ll see.

