Matthew Knies Diagnosed with Concussion, Will Miss Games 3 & 4

Multiple reports noted on Friday morning that Matthew Knies has been diagnosed with a concussion and will definitely miss Games 3 and 4, according to Sheldon Keefe. He’s “unlikely to return in the series.” reports the Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach.

Knies sustained a concussion in Game 2 of the team’s Second Round series against the Florida Panthers when he was slammed to the ice by Sam Bennett during a mix-up behind the net. Bennett was not given a penalty on the play and did not receive any supplemental discipline for the play. He did, however, get a $5K fine for cross-checking Michael Bunting twice.

Matthew Knies will not return to tonight’s game, per Leafs. He was shaken up after this play. https://t.co/i1sNgyhEVy — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) May 5, 2023

This is a big loss for the Maple Leafs who are now down 0-2 in their best-of-seven series against the Panthers. Knies scored a beauty goal in Game 2 and had four points in his first six playoff games for the team. As for who will draw into the lineup for the Maple Leafs as Knies misses time, that has not been determined yet. Some wonder if Wayne Simmonds will get the call and if Simmonds might have a few things to say to Bennett.

The Panthers were under the impression that the Bennett hit on Knies wasn’t vicious. Matthew Tkachuk laughed off the idea that the NHL would look at it and Bennett himself said the two just got caught up. At the very least, the rest of the Leafs couldn’t understand how a penalty wasn’t at least called on the play.

“We would’ve liked to have seen a penalty on it,” Ryan O’Reilly said. “I didn’t love it, obviously,” Leafs captain John Tavares said of the play.

