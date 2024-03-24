Maple Leafs Provide Update on Ilya Samsonov’s Sudden Injury

During Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Ilya Samsonov went down with an odd injury. While stretching from one post to another, awkwardly tweaked something and didn’t get up. He laid face down on the ice for some time and Martin Jones had to eventually come in as a replacement. It wasn’t clear what he did, but it looked pretty bad based on his reaction. The Maple Leafs provided an update after the game.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe commented on Samsonov’s status:
“Looks like he is going to be fine. He got injured … it’s not anything near what it appeared or what I thought it might have been. I’m not going to get into too many details, but it looks like he will be fine and won’t miss any time.”
Samsonov appeared to suffer a lower-body injury stretching to attempt to make a save. But, it sounds like whatever pain he was in at the time didn’t last. The fact that he won’t miss any games might come as a surprise considering his reaction against the Oilers. It was 5-3 with just over three minutes remaining in a game the Oilers were trying to mount a comeback in. Edmonton was held scoreless through two periods and started to come on strong in the third with three goals.
That was all they could muster as the final was 6-3, but it was Jones who finished the game for Toronto. The Maple Leafs will take on the Carolina Hurricanes and Joseph Woll is likely to get the start.
Samsonov has played well since his break where he went down to the AHL to clear his head. He’s now 14-4, with a .910 SV% and a 2.53 GAA.
