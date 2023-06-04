Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: Matthews, Keefe & Core Team Members

In this post, I want to re-visit the recent media conference where Brad Treliving was introduced to the public as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ new general manager (GM). I’ll shake out the conversation with the Maple Leafs’ media as a way to pull out three Quick Hits.

In the first Quick Hit, Treliving emphasized the importance of a face-to-face meeting between himself and Austin Matthews. Since Matthews is the face of the franchise, Treliving noted the need to build trust and understanding with each other. The conversation will work to elicit each other’s visions.

Auston Matthews injured Maple Leafs

In the second Quick Hit, Treliving was circumspect about the future of current head coach Sheldon Keefe. Many fans believed that, when former GM Kyle Dubas was shown the door, coach Keefe would be close behind him. Treliving highlighted the need for an open-minded approach to who the coach would be.

In the third Quick Hit, Treliving defended the core players of the Maple Leafs. He dismissed the idea of making major changes needed to be made, and he emphasized the team’s collective strength.

Here’s more specific information about each of these.

Quick Hit One: Establishing Trust and Vision with Matthews

Treliving recognized that meeting face-to-face with Matthews is crucial for building trust and understanding each other’s visions. Such a meeting will play a significant role in determining the direction of the team.

Matthews has previously spoken highly of Dubas. It was clear that they had a strong relationship. Somehow Treliving needs to step into that vacated space. He wisely recognizes that, in his new role, he faces the challenge of earning Matthews’ trust and aligning their visions. From my perspective, it’s a wise move.

Quick Hit Two: Treliving Is Uncertain About Sheldon Keefe, But …

Treliving expressed that he’s currently uncertain about the future of head coach Sheldon Keefe. However, he didn’t rule out keeping Keefe around. As Keefe enters the final year of his contract, it would seem a decision needs to be made quickly.

Brad Treliving offered a hint as to the direction he’s going to take with the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff, including Sheldon Keefe.

This situation is tricky because Keefe has been partnered with Dubas throughout his entire coaching career. Treliving was wise enough to praise Keefe’s regular season success and defensive coaching abilities. While the timeframe for a decision remains unclear, Treliving noted that he is approaching the decision about the coach with an open mind.

Treliving is likely considering other candidates for the role; however, he’ll likely have a long sitdown with Keefe – in the same way he will with Matthews.

Quick Hit Three: Treliving Defended the Core Players, But Focused on the Entire Team

Treliving was also wise enough to defend the core players of the Maple Leafs. He rejected the notion that he would come in guns blazing to make major changes. However, he also emphasized that the team’s success is not solely dependent on one or two players but on the collective effort of the entire team.

In response to the media highlighting the “Core Four,” Treliving responded that the team’s success is a result of the entire roster. He noted that significant changes might not be necessary for improvement. However, I wonder if it’s clear to him yet that improvement only counts in the postseason.

The Bottom Line

With the July 1st deadline approaching, the Maple Leafs face key decisions. Building trust and aligning visions with Matthews emerged as a top priority for Treliving. The uncertainty surrounding Keefe’s future also raised questions about a potential coaching change.

Despite media speculation about significant roster changes, Treliving defended the core players and emphasized the collective strength of the team.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs

Now what? Soon, the team will begin to prepare for the next season. Big changes are likely to be made – or, perhaps now. That said, I cannot imagine the team not looking quite a bit different than it does now.

