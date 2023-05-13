Maple Leafs Lose & Postseason Run Is Over: Now What Happens?

In a disappointing turn of events for Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans, the team was eliminated from the postseason last night. They lost in overtime by a score of 3-2 to the Florida Panthers. Surprisingly, the team was simply unable to generate enough offence. That simple fact ultimately led to their downfall.

This outcome has significant implications for the organization. In fact, I cannot see that there won’t be changes – perhaps widespread and likely in key positions. In this post, I’ll speculate about three potential changes that might occur.

However, it is essential to note that the first point sets the context for all the changes that follow.

The Context: The Fanbase Is Simply Dissatisfied with Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe

For years, a large percentage of the Maple Leafs’ fanbase has expressed a desire to see General Manager Kyle Dubas leave. Perhaps not as many, but fans have also called for Head Coach Sheldon Keefe’s to be gone as well.

This general feeling is deep enough to matter. It also forms the backdrop against which potential changes in the organization will unfold. In fact, my own thoughts are that this sentiment is so deep that it would be ignoring the public not to listen to their desires.

Potential Change #1: General Manager Kyle Dubas Is Likely Gone

Because the Maple Leafs failed to advance past Round 2 in the playoffs, there will be huge pressure on the organization to dump General Manager Kyle Dubas. He was expected to build a championship-calibre team; but, he did not.

There have been a series of postseason disappointments and those will likely push the organization toward changing leadership and with it philosophy. I believe Dubas made significant moves to bolster his team’s talent and went about his task the right way.

However, the lack of playoff success will likely prompt a change in the team’s direction. I cannot see Dubas remaining in Toronto.

Potential Change #2: Head Coach Sheldon Keefe Is Also Likely Gone

Now that the Maple Leafs fell short in the playoffs, Head Coach Sheldon Keefe’s position has become precarious. Although I’m less certain he’ll leave than Dubas, as a coach he’ll likely be one of the first scapegoats. An underperforming team often brings change; and, often the coach is one of the first to go.

At the least, Keefe will face scrutiny for his inability to guide the team to playoff success. From my perspective, there’s a bit of irony in all these movements. Critics will likely say that Keefe had a good team to coach, but couldn’t make success happen. The irony is that the same critics might also get on the general manager’s case for not building a good enough team.

I do believe that the organization will at least explore the possibility of bringing in new leadership for the team. I’m thinking both the general manager and the coach will be working elsewhere next season.

Potential Change #3: The Roster Will See “Adjustments”

An early playoff exit, coupled with the looming salary-cap situation, will likely lead to significant changes in the team’s roster. The biggest fan critique was that the Core Four was hogging too high a percentage of the organization’s salary cap. That likely means that someone – or two – of the team’s Core Four will be moved.

When assessing the performance of individual players and making decisions regarding trades, signings, or departures, the high-salaried contract status of the players must ben considered. Othere considerations include when their contracts expire and whether they have “no move” clauses.

If new leadership focuses on changes to the roster that are aimed at creating stronger depth scoring, likely the Core Four will be split up. I believe there’s a chance that even Auston Matthews could be moved. It really depends upon what he wants for the remainder of his career.

Obviously, I’m Speculating – But …

I am the first to admit that I don’t have a crystal ball. Nor do I have the depth of understanding to truly stay on top of the salary-cap implications. My suggestions for laying out these potential changes are speculative. Simply said, I do not know.

What I think I am smart enough to see is the writing on the wall. It’s been there a long time – postseason after postseason loss etched it in stone. Given the lack of success in the team’s history, I believe the organization will face tough decisions in the next few weeks. I can’t imagine that moves will not be made.

In the end, the sun will come up tomorrow. At the same time, I hope I’m still around for the 2023-24 regular season. I’m getting older.

As always, it should be exciting. Not much about the Maple Leafs and their fans can ever be called dull.

