In the recent episode of the Kyper & Bourne Show on Sportsnet, Nick Kypreos dove into the circumstances surrounding Corey Perry‘s signing with the Edmonton Oilers, providing insights into what other teams might have been thinking. Among those unsure were the Toronto Maple Leafs. Suggesting the Oilers were one of the few teams not overly concerned about Perry’s “incident” in Chicago, the Maple Leafs were not on the same page as Edmonton. While the Leafs did hold an initial conversation, it didn’t go very far because there concerns were too high to seriously considering signing him.
Kypreos revealed that there was limited enthusiasm on the part of the Maple Leafs. This was mostly because of lingering worries that whatever happened that led the Blackhawks to terminate Perry’s contract, could, ultimately, pop up again later in the season. As Oilers’ GM Ken Holland acknowledged, there wasn’t a ton of detail provided about what took place, and that was problematic for some teams, including Toronto.
As such, the Leafs chose to walk away early on in the process, as did other teams who showed initial interest.
Kypreos Said Perry’s Options Were Limited
In contrast to other reports, including comments from Holland and Perry himself, Kypreos is claiming that veteran forward and past Hart Trophy winner didn’t have a lot of teams to choose from as more clubs bowed out than stayed in the running. He says the lack of immediate interest from numerous teams became evident and the Oilers emerged as one of the few showing immediate interest. That could explain why Perry came in at such a cost-effective number.
Kypreos highlighted the Oilers’ calculated risk in signing Perry, particularly given their previous similar gamble on Evander Kane. He’s not wrong in that regard as the Oilers have traditionally been a team willing to offer second chances. The Oilers, seemingly less apprehensive than other teams, secured Perry on a deal that could turn out to be a huge winner.
In a way, Frank Seravalli corroborated the Kypreos narrative. The NHL insider indicated that a few teams, including the LA Kings, New York Rangers, and Tampa Bay Lightning, engaged in discussions with Perry but were hesitant to fully commit. Toronto also had conversations, but talks did not progress significantly. With too much uncertainty, they chose to walk away early.
That decision by Toronto could turn out to be a mistake. Time will tell.
Next: John Scott Recants Incorrect Remarks About Corey Perry Incident
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Former NHLer, Now Analyst Keeps Picking Fights With Oilers Fans
Now saying the team isn't doing anything they shouldn't be doing on this win...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Utah Jazz Owners Seek NHL Expansion, Sparks Timing Questions
With incredibly convenient timing, the NHL has revealed NBA's Utah Jazz, have requested NHL...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Maple Leafs Likely to Give Tavares The ‘Stamkos Treatment’
Rumors of a mid-range extension for John Tavares dismissed; Toronto might follow Stamkos's shorter-term...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Teams Dialing Up Oilers for Potential Philip Broberg Swap
Philip Broberg is eager for a chance to play in the NHL and teams...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 21 hours ago
Arthur Kaliyev Future with Kings in Doubt Amid Healthy Scratches
LA Kings face turmoil as young forward Arthur Kaliyev seeks changes amidst repeated healthy...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt Shocked to Hear Name in Trade Rumors
Casey Mittelstadt isn't sure why his name is being floated around in trade rumors...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Devils Sign Extension w/ GM Tom Fitzgerald, Adds President Role
The New Jersey Devils secure future with GM Tom Fitzgerald's multi-year extension, now President...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Jack Campbell Finding His Game for Oilers in Bakersfield
Edmonton Oilers' Jack Campbell is playing well for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Numerous Additional Sources Say Corey Perry Deal to Oilers Done
Multiple sources are now confirming Corey Perry to the Oilers a done deal, announcement...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Reportedly On Verge of Signing Corey Perry
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly on the verge of signing UFA forward Corey Perry....