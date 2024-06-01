Maple Leafs Begin Extension Talks With Tyler Bertuzzi

As per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs have begun contract extension talks with Tyler Bertuzzi. Noting that it’s still very early in the process between the two sides and he’s not sure where this will go, the Leafs are interested in retaining the services of Bertuzzi and hope to avoid him testing the free agent market on July 1.

It’s still very early in the process to project where this will go, but the #LeafsForever have started contract discussions with pending UFA winger Tyler Bertuzzi. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 1, 2024

Bertuzzi wanted a long-term deal with Toronto last season. Actually, he wanted a long-term deal from a few teams but couldn’t get one. The Maple Leafs had the space to sign the winger to a one-year deal and both sides were said to be pleased with how things worked out. He posted 21 regular season goals and 43 points in 80 games. He added four points in seven playoff games.

Speculation is that a four or five-year deal in the range of $4.5 – $5.5 million per season might be where the Leafs are at.

What this means for other pending UFAs like Max Domi isn’t clear. He has shown interest in staying as well and is in line for a raise.

Tyler Bertuzzi Maple Leafs hat trick

Do the Maple Leafs Have a Backup Plan for Bertuzzi?

This may squash any rumors of the Leafs having interest in brining David Perron in and reuniting him with his former coach Craig Berube. Perron has said his priority is to sign an extension in Detroit, but he could be come a backup plan if the Maple Leafs don’t re-sign Bertuzzi at a number that makes sense. Perron still plays with that kind of competitive edge that Berube likes. He averaged 58 points (82 games) between the ages of 33 and 36 but his production is down now as he gets older and is on the back nine of his NHL career.

Still, Perron at around $4 million for two years might be better value than Bertuzzi at $5M for 4-5 years.