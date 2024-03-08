Maple Leafs Add Connor Dewar in Trade With Wild

In a deal that came down as the Trade Deadline was coming to a close, the Minnesota Wild have traded Connor Dewar to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick. Dewar, known for his solid defense and penalty-killing skill, has served as the Wild’s fourth-line center for the past two seasons. He may not play many minutes, but he is often used in key moments.
A hardworking energy centerman, Dewar’s contributions extend beyond his limited ice time with the Wild, averaging around 11 minutes per game. Despite his fourth-line role, he emerged as a top-three penalty-kill option, demonstrating his defensive reliability with over two minutes per game on the penalty kill. As pointed out by Michael Russo of The Athletic, impressively, no forward on the Wild started a lower percentage of their shifts in the offensive zone.
The Maple Leafs weren’t overly active at this season’s deadline. They tried to make multiple moves and ended up adding Joel Edmundson, but big swings on Chris Tanev missed. Dewar is not a high-profile addition, but he could be useful in a depth role.
Dewar, drafted by the Wild in the third round of the 2018 NHL Draft (92nd overall), has showcased his tenacity on the ice, throwing numerous hits and engaging in scrums after the whistle despite not being a physically imposing player.
Where Do the Wild Go From Here After the Dewar Trade?
The Wild are currently in a precarious playoff position. They are taking calculated steps to reshape their roster and plan for the future. With 66 points, they find themselves in sixth place in the Central Division and face missing the playoffs.
The decision to trade Dewar aligns with the Wild’s deadline plans of selling pieces they may not keep. All the while, they add a few draft picks to their roster. As a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, Dewar was unlikely to be signed this summer.
