A man — believed to be Matt Petgrave — has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who lost his life in a horrifying incident during a game in Sheffield last month. Johnson, a player for the Nottingham Panthers, suffered a fatal neck injury after being cut by a skate during a match against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28.
Johnson, a 29-year-old athlete was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as a result of the severe neck injury sustained during the game. South Yorkshire Police had launched an investigation into the incident, and on Tuesday, they announced the arrest of an unnamed individual who is currently in police custody.
Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall provided a statement, saying, “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy, and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.” The police have engaged specialized experts to aid in the investigation and are collaborating with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council.
The Nottingham Panthers described the incident as a “freak accident,” highlighting the inherent risks associated with the sport. As the investigation unfolds, it appears that the police no longer see this as just an accident. Some questioned whether Petgrave intentionally extended his skate during the collision or could have taken measures to avoid contact with Johnson. British police have apparently found sufficient evidence to charge Petgrave with a crime.
The ice hockey community is left grappling with the loss of a talented player and the shocking circumstances surrounding his death. The arrest brings a new layer of sadness to the tragic incident.
