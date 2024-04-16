With an assist on Monday night, forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is sitting at 699 career points – one point away from 700. It’s a feat that is incredible when you think about it, but it’s also a milestone that has gotten largely overlooked with all of the hype and hubbub around the talk of Connor McDavid‘s 100-assist season.

If Nugent-Hopkins gets another point over the next two games this season, he will become the 7th player in Oilers franchise history to reach that mark. He would join Wayne Gretzky (1669), Jari Kurri (1043), Mark Messier (1034), McDavid (982), Glenn Anderson (906), and Leon Draisaitl (850).

Born on this date…31 years ago…Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

RNH has become an Edmonton Sporting Icon!

Fine 2-way player on the ice who touches every aspect of the @EdmontonOilers game (EVS/PP/PK).

Terrific contributor off the ice, very giving of his time to charitable organizations. pic.twitter.com/RKUMzHSEe9 — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) April 12, 2024

Nugent-Hopkins is the longest-serving Oiler on the team and he’s quietly racked up a stellar career, taking a back seat to the bigger-name stars that came before and after him. He is a solid two-way player who contributes in every aspect of the game. From power play specialist to penalty-killing whiz, and solid 5-vs-5 contributor, Nugent-Hopkins is vastly underappreciated around the NHL. He does all of his while being extremely underpaid.

Look for the Oilers To Get Nugent-Hopkins His 700th

With first place possible but unlikely before the regular season closes, one thing has become clear when watching the Oilers play recently. They know they’re in the playoffs and they want to win, but they’re all trying, to a man, to get certain players going or help others reach milestones. Knowing that Nugent-Hopkins is as close as he is to 700 points, you can bet the stars will be trying to help him get there this season.

Can Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reach 700 points in his NHL career this season?

This is not just a good friend to the team, but Nugent-Hopkins has been a leader and a solider, even during the turbulent times. Ensuring he gets his 700th point will be a priority. Don’t be surprised if he does so on Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes.

