Lightning Land Eyssimont From Sharks for Vladislav Namestnikov

As per the Tampa Bay Lighting’s social media account and their official website: “We have acquired forward Michael Eyssimont from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Vladislav Namestnikov.” Tampa retains 50% of Namestnikov’s salary and gains $500K in cap space in the deal.
Namestnikov is a bottom-six defensive forward. 30 years old, he is a pending unrestricted free agent. while Eyssimont, 26, will be an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent in the summer should the Lightning choose to extend him a qualifying offer. Eyssimont spent right around two months in San Jose, arriving there via a waiver claim from the Winnipeg Jets.
Eyssimont’s a gritty puck hound that can play up and down the lineup in San Jose. He is an arbitration-eligible RFA that the Lightning might choose to extend a qualifying offer to. He shoots at a high volume and isn’t afraid to get physical. It’s not clear if Eyssimont will play for the Lightning or make their roster right away, but he could be a strong depth piece that would offer assistance in the event of an injury.
He has four goals and nine assists in 29 games split between the Winnipeg Jets and the Sharks. He has some really good advanced analytics so this might be an astute move by Tampa.
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 week ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 2 weeks ago
Kings Appear to Be Favorite To Land D Jakob Chychrun
The Los Angeles Kings are rumored to be the frontrunner to land Jakob Chychrun...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 weeks ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Placing Jesse Puljujarvi on Waivers
Reports note the Oilers are considering placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers if they can't...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]
According to a report by Frank Seravalli, the St. Louis Blues are finalizing a...