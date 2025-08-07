Kyle Clifford Retires After 15 Seasons, Joins Maple Leafs’ Staff in New Role

Veteran winger Kyle Clifford is retiring from professional hockey after 15 seasons. As per a report by @mayorNHL, he is closing the chapter on a gritty, hard-nosed on-ice career that included two Stanley Cups, but starting a new chapter as part of the Toronto Maple Leafs Player Development staff.

Clifford played over 750 NHL games and nearly 1,000 professional contests between the NHL and AHL.

Kyle Clifford Maple Leafs

Drafted 35th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2009, Clifford quickly earned a reputation as a dependable bottom-six forward unafraid to do the dirty work. He spent the majority of his career with the Kings, where he played a key depth role in their championship runs in 2012 and 2014. He racked up 905 penalty minutes over his 753 NHL games.

He also spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues, but ended his career with the Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

Clifford Transitioning Into Player Development Role

When he didn’t earn a new contract following the 2024–25 season, he realized it was time to transition into a new role within the Maple Leafs organization, accepting a position in player development. He joins a department that includes former NHLers like Jake Muzzin and Nik Antropov.

What’s next for Clifford in hockey remains to be seen, but a future behind the bench wouldn’t be a surprise. For now, he begins his post-playing career right where he ended it — with the Maple Leafs.

