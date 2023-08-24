Kuznetsov and Mantha: Capitals’ Key Players Staying Put, for Now

It doesn’t sound like Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha are being traded by the Washington Capitals… at least not anytime soon. According to a new report, while rumors swirl, the trade market isn’t offering much for either player, so the Capitals are likely to keep both in the lineup and try to make it work or revisit the idea of a trade down the road.
In a recent article by Sammi Silber of The Hockey News, trade discussions involving Evgeny Kuznetsov and Anthony Mantha have come to light. The prevailing sentiment, however, suggests that both players are poised to remain with the Capitals, at least for the immediate future.
Silber’s piece references an earlier report by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, highlighting Kuznetsov and Mantha as potential trade assets for the Capitals this season. While the team tries to keep up in a division that has seen big changes on the other teams, plus remain competitive as Alex Ovechkin strives to break the NHL’s goal-scoring record, there are questions about where the Caps sit and will finish in the standings.
Among the changes the club could make to improve their projected finish in 2023-24, moving the disgruntled Kuznetsov and parting ways with Mantha were among the team’s priorities. Nonetheless, the odds of either player being dealt appear to be slim. There has been scant evidence of substantial interest in Mantha from other teams, and the Capitals are reportedly reluctant to shoulder the financial burden necessary to facilitate Kuznetsov’s departure.
The Capitals Trying to Repair the Relationship With Kuznetsov
This has been a busy summer in the NHL, but Kuznetsov’s situation has flown somewhat under the radar. The team officially acknowledged Kuznetsov’s trade request earlier in the summer and during a recent interview with NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Spencer Carbery, the incoming head coach of the Capitals, revealed that he has engaged in multiple conversations with Kuznetsov during the summer months. Carbery noted that Kuznetsov’s preparations for the upcoming season appear to be focused and intense.
While this doesn’t definitively confirm the withdrawal of his trade request, the potential for Kuznetsov to remain in Washington and recapture his peak performance could significantly bolster the Capitals’ standing in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
This prospect holds particular significance for team captain Alex Ovechkin, who would greatly benefit from a resurgent Kuznetsov. When on his game, Kuznetsov could contribute substantially to the team’s success and aid Ovechkin’s quest to break Wayne Gretzky’s record.
As the Capitals gear up for the upcoming season, the evolving situations of Kuznetsov and Mantha are undoubtedly worth keeping a close eye on, as they could play a pivotal role in shaping the team’s trajectory.
