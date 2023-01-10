Kraken’s Shane Wright Being Traded to Windsor Spitfires

As per Darren Dreger of TSN, the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League are trading Shane Wright to the Windsor Spitfires pending approval of paperwork. Following a strong World Juniors Tournament and Gold Medal for Team Canada, Wright, 19, had been re-assigned to the Frontenacs by the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 6.
The Spitfires currently sit first in the OHL West Division with a record of 23-9-3-1, while the Frontenacs are third in the East at 17-17-1-1. There was talk that the London Knights might be trying to trade for Wright, but The Spitfires seem to have won the Wright sweepstakes. In 121 OHL games, Wright has notched 71 goals and 89 assists. He only has one goal and one assist in his eight-game NHL career.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports that the return to Kingston will center around 2023 draft-eligible forward Ethan Miedema and “multiple” draft picks.
The Wright trade will set up some dominos that fall as result. Jeff Marek reports, “OHL – with Shane Wright going to Windsor eyes turn to Saginaw’s Pavel Mintyukov (ANA). Sounds like the Ottawa ‘67’s are the likeliest destination but we’ll see.”
We’ll be sure to update the story as more information is made available, including the full details of the trade.
