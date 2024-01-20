3 NHL Trade Deadline Candidates for Inconsistent Kraken

Looking at the NHL Trade Deadline candidates for the Seattle Kraken, an interesting narrative surrounds the team. While the Kraken have surprised many since coming into the NHL, unfortunately of late they have struggled considerably to find their game. The team won eight in a row, but have lost their previous three. Hot and cold all year, the Kraken are falling down in the standings in the Western Conference and if the inconsistencies continue, could be in tough to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

General manager Ron Francis is going to have some serious questions to answer ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. If the Kraken continue to trend the wrong direction and get swept away by the current, look for Francis to make a couple of moves before the deadline.

Here’s three trade candidates to keep an eye on in Seattle:

There’s several contending teams looking for more offense and one team to consider is Jordan Eberle’s old team in Edmonton. The 33-year-old is going to be one of the more experienced forwards available on the rental market as he’s a pending free agent, owed $5.5 million this season.

Could Jordan Eberle be among the candidates the Kraken look to move at the NHL Trade Deadline?

Eberle has some say in the matter as his trade clause protects him from half of the league. So far in 41 games, the veteran winger has recorded just six goals and 22 points. This coming after a 20-goal and 63-point campaign in 2022-23.

Francis will have to retain some salary if he wants to move Eberle, as cap space is very hard to come by across the NHL. If he goes as much as 50%, the Kraken would be able to get a significant prospect in return.

Another pending unrestricted free agent, if Francis starts to sell, Alexander Wennberg will be moved. The 29-year-old Swedish center holds a $4.5 million cap hit and also has trade protection, with a modified 10-team clause in his contract.

So far in 45 games, Wennberg has recorded seven goals and 18 points. He’s won just 46% of his faceoffs and that’s concerning for onlooking teams, however he’s versatile and can provide minutes not only on the power play, but also kills penalties efficiently.

Wennberg, like Eberle, would need some salary retained, but that doesn’t mean a deal is impossible for Francis to consider. He’s not the perfect 3C for contending teams, but he’s likely an upgrade for several onlooking teams.

Same ol’ story for Seattle, as Justin Schultz is a pending unrestricted free agent who holds some trade protection. The offensive d-man is having a mediocre season with 14 points in 37 games but has shown in the past he’s capable of helping out on the blue line on the power play and is best suited as a solid #5.

Schultz’ trade protection is a modified 10-team list and contending teams looking for more depth on their blue lines will consider a move. It’s pure offensive-minded for Schultz who doesn’t kill penalties, and isn’t physical in any way, shape or form. If you’re interested it’s because you need another righty on the back end and you’re looking for an upgrade on the second power-play unit. Schultz is owed $3 million against the cap this season and again, if Francis wants to facilitate a trade, will need to retain some salary.

Needless to say, the Kraken don’t have a ton to offer other teams ahead of the trade deadline. If management is going to get anything significant in return, Francis will need to retain 50% of salaries and be open to future considerations in return.

