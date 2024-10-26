Push to “Toughen Up” Elias Pettersson Creates Issues for Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have taken an unusual approach to “toughen up” star player Elias Pettersson, sparking questions on whether their tactics are bordering on good for the superstar or bullying. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, the Canucks’ management signed Pettersson to an eight-year, $92.8 million contract with expectations that he could elevate his game. Part of that expectation, reportedly, involved Pettersson becoming a tougher, grittier player. Pettersson is viewed as soft by many analysts and fans and in a recent practice attempts by his teammates, specifically J.T. Miller, led to a bit of an altercation.
In a recent practice, tensions flared when Miller engaged in a heated drill with Pettersson, allegedly calling him a “baby” after the scuffle. The incident didn’t escalate further, but it raised eyebrows, with Friedman noting that management had tasked the team’s leadership, including Miller, to push Pettersson and take him out of his comfort zone.
As Friedman explained, “They didn’t want it to be up to [management or the coaching staff]. They really believe in their leadership group,” suggesting that the Canucks players should be the ones to get Pettersson to step up. The hope was that peer pressure was a better motivator than orders from the coach and GM.
The strategy might work, but what happens in the meantime? Is this something Pettersson just brushes off? Or, does he grow bitter, knowing that he is being targeted? Multiple reports note that he is very much aware of what gets said about him on social media. There’s no way Pettersson hasn’t read by now that this push by the Canucks is intentional and he’s being singled out.
Is Miller the Right Guy To Be Pushing Pettersson?
Some fans speculate that Miller’s actions stem from frustration over Pettersson’s underperformance relative to his contract. Others think Miller is simply fulfilling a role the organization assigned him. Either way, it’s fair to question if someone who has had a bit of a storied past with Pettersson and is known as a hothead at times, is the best player to be taking on this role.
Pettersson has responded, even if only a little. His game has shown signs of improvement, but with only 1.5 shots per game, he has yet to reach the level expected of him. How hard should the Canucks push to get that extra game out of their superstar? Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet recently said the team is mindful of not “burning him out.” Pettersson, meanwhile, downplayed the clash with Miller, describing it as “two guys working hard in practice.”
While Miller declined to comment on his role in all of this, the situation has generated buzz in Vancouver, leaving many to wonder if pushing a star player in this manner will ultimately elevate his game or cause a rift in the locker room.
