John Gibson Requests Trade from Anaheim Ducks

In what might not be a surprising turn of events, and signaling his desire for a fresh start elsewhere, veteran goaltender John Gibson has reportedly requested a trade from the Anaheim Ducks. Following public statements that he wants a chance to win, but also comments from his agent only a few short months ago that he was committed to the Ducks, news broke on Friday that the chance to win supersedes everything else.

A report from the Daily Faceoff, citing information shared by Lisa Dillman of the Orange County Register, revealed that Gibson had made the request last month. Seravalli writes:

“Gibson has let the Ducks know that after 10 seasons, he is ready for a change of scenery. With little defensive support, Gibson was tagged with the worst statistical season of his career. Amazingly, Gibson’s save percentage was still exactly league average (.899), which is an indication of how much game he has left. How much better would those numbers look on a properly constructed (read: not rebuilding) team? That’s what has teams wondering.”

Seravalli notes that the netminder was available last summer, but the Ducks were asking for a high price in return. Teams weren’t prepared to pay that price and commit to the term remaining on his deal. The cap hit wasn’t so much the issue as it was the length left on his contract that had teams concerned. The Ducks will apparently revisit the market to see if sentiments about their goalie have changed.

For example, would the Pittsburgh Penguins show interest now that Kyle Dubas is running the show? When the Ducks last spoke with the Penguins, it was a different regime in charge. Seravalli writes, “He makes sense as a replacement for Tristan Jarry in Pittsburgh, which happens to be Gibson’s hometown.”

Gibson Has Let the Ducks Know It’s Time to Move On

It is believed that Gibson recently met with Ducks’ general manager Pat Verbeek to convey his sentiments and discuss his future. At 29 years old, Gibson still has four years remaining on his contract, which carries an average annual value of $6.4 million. However, he possesses a limited no-trade clause, allowing him to veto potential deals involving ten teams.

Not likely a team that will be competitive next season, if Gibson’s primary focus is winning, it explains why his stance has shifted. The Ducks have endured a challenging period, failing to make the playoffs for the past five seasons. In his end-of-season press conference in April, Gibson made it clear that the current situation was not aligning with his aspirations.

Along with the Penguins, various teams, including the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa Senators, and Detroit Red Wings, are expected to express interest in acquiring Gibson. Many speculate that Gibson’s talent and experience make him an ideal candidate for a bounce-back season in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign and it will be intriguing to see if the Ducks asking price will have lowered.

After ten seasons with Anaheim, Gibson is eager for a change of scenery. The trade request from the talented netminder adds another twist to the NHL offseason, as teams evaluate their rosters and explore potential upgrades.

