Jakob Chychrun Becoming the Most Fascinating Man in the NHL

Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun is making headlines once again—not just for his on-ice performance and whopping new contract but for his unconventional lifestyle choices. Fresh off signing a massive eight-year, $72 million extension, Chychrun is proving to be one of the NHL’s most intriguing personalities.

The 26-year-old blueliner recently revealed that he and his wife decided to part ways with their Tesla. Unlike many who have ditched the electric vehicle in protest of CEO Elon Musk’s political ties, Chychrun’s reasoning was purely health-driven. Speaking on 106.7 The Fan’s Grant & Danny show, he explained his decision, saying “We just had a weird feeling about sitting on a battery all day in the car so we wanted to get rid of the Tesla, move on from the electric.” He added, “I got my wife her dream car, which was a G-Wagon.”

Chychrun Is Full Of Interesting Theories

This isn’t the first time Chychrun has made an attention-getting health-related decision. Capitals forward Dylan Strome shared on the NHL Unscripted podcast that Chychrun has completely abandoned the use of light bulbs in his house, opting instead for beeswax candles due to their supposed health benefits.

Jakob Chychrun of the Washington Capitals has some interesting health theories

“He’s doing candle-lit in his house now,” Strome said. “He was on to beeswax candles—apparently, they’re great for you.”

Chychrun’s unique approach extends to his diet as well. In a 2022 interview with GoPHNX.com’s Craig Morgan, he detailed his preference for raw and nutrient-dense foods, including raw liver and raw beef heart.

“The guys think I’m crazy. My family thinks I’m crazy. My girlfriend thinks I’m crazy,” Chychrun admitted. “ The taste is awful, but your body almost craves it when you eat it consistently because it’s just so nutrient-dense” (h/t to Daily Hive for the transcript)

While his methods may be unconventional, Chychrun’s success on the ice is undeniable. With 44 points in 66 games, he’s a key piece for the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals and he’s having a career season. He’s earned his new extension and the trust of the organization to be their top defenseman over the next several seasons.

