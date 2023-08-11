An eyebrow-raising social media rumor that gained rapid traction suggested that the Pittsburgh Penguins and GM Kyle Dubas were on the brink of securing a one-year, $1 million contract for the 51-year-old legend Jaromir Jagr, signaling a dramatic return to the Penguins. While the report spread quickly, this rumor has been swiftly debunked, lacking any substantiated foundation.
The source behind this speculation proclaimed, “Sources close to #LetsGoPens GM Kyle Dubas have confirmed that he is in late-stage negotiations to sign former Penguin Jaromir Jagr to a 1-year league-minimum deal.” Further reports from reputable sources that even bothered taking the time to address this have shot down any chance this is happening.
Although Jagr remains an active player, his aspirations for the imminent season diverge will keep him out of the NHL scene. Reports affirm his unwavering commitment to yet another campaign with the Kladno Knights in Czechia, a team for which he not only performs but also holds ownership. While he’s likely in good enough shape to play a limited role in the NHL, that door is firmly closed for Jagr as he continues his odyssey on his home turf.
While acknowledging Jagr’s extraordinary athletic prowess even at 51 years old, and the feel-good story that would come with him returning to the Penguins to say goodbye, it’s nothing more than a fun idea that got picked up by fans who believed something with no basis. The story was likely all that more believable because Kyle Dubas and new management were taking over in Pittsburgh and the narrative became somewhat believable with all the moves the team has recently made.
The Penguins Will Likely Add, It Just Won’t Be Jagr
Looking ahead, the Penguins could contemplate bolstering their forward depth, especially with newfound cap space following the Erik Karlsson trade. More likely is a player like Tomas Tatar or one of the many free agents who didn’t land a job this summer and might be looking toward PTOs as a potential option to continue their playing career.
As much as it would have been a great storyline and an emotional send-off, this one just isn’t happening.
