Despite an impressive coaching performance by Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers, he finds himself excluded from the finalists for the 2023-24 Jack Adams Award. The three finalists announced on Friday– Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets), Andrew Brunette (Nashville Predators), and Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks) — have undeniably accomplished commendable feats. That said, Knoblauch’s omission raises eyebrows given his remarkable turnaround with the Oilers who started the season 3-9-1.
Knoblauch’s coaching ability was evident as he guided the Oilers from a dismal 3-12 record to a competitive position vying for the division title. With 46 wins under his belt in significantly less time than his counterparts, one might wonder why his achievements didn’t secure him a spot among the finalists. Some will argue that he took over a team that was supposed to be a contender, and both of those things worked against him (not coaching a full season and the Oilers full of stars). But, there has been precedents where coaches have come in through a season and won.
Bill Barber‘s triumph with the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2000-2001 season and Bruce Boudreau‘s success with the Washington Capitals in 2008 are testament to the potential recognition of mid-season coaching changes. One could argue it’s even more difficult to take over under immense pressure and turn a team around.
Why Knoblauch Should Have Been a Finalist for the Jack Adams
The Jack Adams Award traditionally rewards coaches who exceed expectations, and Knoblauch’s transformation of the Oilers certainly fits this criterion. He had the best record in hockey since he took over the team and while Oilers’ preseason projections as divisional frontrunners may have worked against him in the eyes of voters, the numbers don’t lie.
He boasted a stellar record of 46 wins, 18 losses, and 5 overtime losses. The team’s dominance was reflected in their league-leading points percentage of .703 and an impressive goal differential of +72. While their 5v5 expected goals-for percentage ranked second in the league at 56.97%, their goals for per game (3.72) and goals against per game (2.68) positioned them second and fifth respectively. The Oilers’ power play secured was clicking at a rate of 26.9%, while their penalty kill stood strong at 81.7%, placing seventh overall. Under Knoblauch’s guidance, the Oilers emerged as a force to be reckoned with in multiple facets of the game.
Next: Hellebuyck Has “Unbelievable” Take on Playoff Performance vs. Avs
More News
-
NHL News/ 39 mins ago
Hellebuyck Has “Unbelievable” Take on Playoff Performance vs. Avs
Despite a Vezina Trophy candidate letting in several goals, Connor Hellebuyck said he thought...
-
Boston Bruins/ 20 hours ago
Game 6 Preview: Leafs Needing A Statement Win
Maple Leafs look to force another Game 7 match-up versus the Bruins tonight at...
-
Dallas Stars/ 24 hours ago
Stars Take Game 5 At Home, Come Back In Series Leading 3-2
The Dallas Stars won Game 5 versus the Golden Knights and now have a...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Could Mike Sullivan Be On His Way Out Of Pittsburgh?
Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan's status in Pittsburgh may be more unclear than we...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
”Source” Denies Rumor Draisaitl Leaving Oilers For Team Out East
A false rumor surfaced about Leon Draisaitl leaving the Edmonton Oilers for an Eastern...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Wild Stat Could Be Secret to Oilers Closing Out Series with Kings
Based on a nearly-unbelievable playoff stat between the Oilers and Kings, their could be...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Calgary Flames Prospects Shine as AHL Playoffs Continue
Multiple Calgary Flames prospects have shown great play in the AHL playoffs. Can they...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
The 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Finalists Announced
The Norris Trophy is awarded to the best defenseman each season, and the NHL...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Youth Still a Priority for Flames’ GM Craig Conroy
The Flames are still focusing on building a strong youth movement for the future...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Lightning Likely Make ‘Take It Or Leave It’ Offer to Steven Stamkos
The offseason story for the Tampa Bay Lightning will now be if they offer...