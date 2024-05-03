Despite an impressive coaching performance by Kris Knoblauch of the Edmonton Oilers, he finds himself excluded from the finalists for the 2023-24 Jack Adams Award. The three finalists announced on Friday– Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets), Andrew Brunette (Nashville Predators), and Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks) — have undeniably accomplished commendable feats. That said, Knoblauch’s omission raises eyebrows given his remarkable turnaround with the Oilers who started the season 3-9-1.

Rick Bowness, Andrew Brunette and Rick Tocchet are the three finalists for the 2023-24 Jack Adams Award.

Knoblauch’s coaching ability was evident as he guided the Oilers from a dismal 3-12 record to a competitive position vying for the division title. With 46 wins under his belt in significantly less time than his counterparts, one might wonder why his achievements didn’t secure him a spot among the finalists. Some will argue that he took over a team that was supposed to be a contender, and both of those things worked against him (not coaching a full season and the Oilers full of stars). But, there has been precedents where coaches have come in through a season and won.

Bill Barber‘s triumph with the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2000-2001 season and Bruce Boudreau‘s success with the Washington Capitals in 2008 are testament to the potential recognition of mid-season coaching changes. One could argue it’s even more difficult to take over under immense pressure and turn a team around.

Why Knoblauch Should Have Been a Finalist for the Jack Adams

The Jack Adams Award traditionally rewards coaches who exceed expectations, and Knoblauch’s transformation of the Oilers certainly fits this criterion. He had the best record in hockey since he took over the team and while Oilers’ preseason projections as divisional frontrunners may have worked against him in the eyes of voters, the numbers don’t lie.

He boasted a stellar record of 46 wins, 18 losses, and 5 overtime losses. The team’s dominance was reflected in their league-leading points percentage of .703 and an impressive goal differential of +72. While their 5v5 expected goals-for percentage ranked second in the league at 56.97%, their goals for per game (3.72) and goals against per game (2.68) positioned them second and fifth respectively. The Oilers’ power play secured was clicking at a rate of 26.9%, while their penalty kill stood strong at 81.7%, placing seventh overall. Under Knoblauch’s guidance, the Oilers emerged as a force to be reckoned with in multiple facets of the game.

