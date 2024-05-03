Two Top-Six Forwards for Oilers Banged Up, Miss Practice

While Evander Kane’s absence from practice likely isn’t a huge shock considering his sports hernia news and his missing practices prior to the series with the Los Angeles Kings, news that Adam Henrique is also out for the Oilers might come as a bit of a surprise. He was not on the ice with the Oilers Friday morning and reports are he’s feeling the effects of an injury suffered in the final game of the series.
Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 writes:
“Henrique got banged up in game five. Had lower body discomfort. He and Kane not skating today. Oilers don’t play (until Tuesday most likely) for a few days and can use days off to rest anyone who is banged up. Janmark and Brown filling in on top six in practice.”
The hope is that the injury is not serious and Henrique is just taking a couple of days off to rest and rehab before the next series against either the Vancouver Canucks or the Nashville Predators.
Henrique wasn’t a huge producer in the first-round series, but he fit in well on the first line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman. Henrique is responsible, versatile, can finish plays, and has great hockey sense. He came over to the Oilers are the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks and has been a great addition. It wouldn’t be a shock if the Oilers had conversations with Henrique at the end of the season about signing an extension.
Oilers Getting Rest Is Key For the Next Series
The fact the Oilers finished the Kings in five games is huge, especially if the Canucks and Preds series goes seven games. Not only do those two teams have a ton of travel that will eventually weigh on them, but there are more chances for players on those respective teams to get banged up, while the Oilers have a chance to heal up as they wait.
If the injury to Henrique is minor, he’ll likely be back on the ice before that next series starts. And, should he not be ready, the Oilers do have depth and players ready and able to jump in.
