According to The Fourth Period, the Columbus Blue Jackets are willing to take calls on defenseman Ivan Provorov. Writing, “The Blue Jackets could retain part of Provorov’s remaining contract to help maximize their return and also assist cap-strapped teams,” they note that the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers may have interest. It’s an interesting report and the first time his name has been made in connection to Edmonton. Is this a player the Oilers should be linked to ahead of the trade deadline?

Provorov, who does not own any no-trade protection could be had out of Columbus. After major management changes, they may shake things up. There are several defensemen available, but Provorov is one of the few with term remaining on his deal. That could be a plus for the Oilers under the right circumstances.

Ivan Provorov Blue Jackets Oilers

In 57 games with the Blue Jackets, Provorov has accumulated five goals and 21 assists for 26 points. He’s got one more season on his current contract at $4.725 million, which means a 50% retained trade could make him a bargain. It would offer a team like the Oilers an inexpensive rental. So too, he’d be a cheap player for next season.

Provorov was added via trade after several seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blue Jackets wanted him to be part of a turnaround for that franchise that never came. He could have been a leader for some of the young prospects coming up. If he’s moved, it signals that the plan never panned out.

The Blue Jackets and Oilers Have Different Deadline Needs

The team made mistakes on coaching and player deals, and now John Davidson is looking to clean up some of the messes made by the previous regime. Provorov may be among the changes. Frankly, it might be time to run with the youngsters.

With promising prospects like David Jiricek, Denton Mateychuk, and Stanislav Svozil developed for the NHL, Jiricek is a strong candidate for a permanent NHL role. Provorov’s potential departure, being a Left D, opens up that spot, with Svozil and Mateychuk, both LD, as possible replacements next season.

Meanwhile, the Oilers would get another option for depth with a player who has experience and can eat big minutes.

Next: Oilers’ Offensive Stars Shine in 4-2 Victory Against the Kings