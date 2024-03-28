Ivan Fedotov’s KHL Contract Terminated, Expected to Join Flyers

In a surprising news out of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Thursday, CSKA Moscow has terminated the contract of Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie prospect Ivan Fedotov. The reasoning was explained by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman who confirmed that Fedotov will finish his season with the Flyers. Fedotov is technically still in the last year of his entry-level contract with the Flyers and is now free to come over. His rights are still held by the Flyers, and he is just 27 years old. Kevin Weekes notes the NHL will have to lift his suspension on his one-year ELC Contract.
Fedotov had a .914 SV% and 2.37 GAA in 44 games with CSKA this season.
Friedman wrote:
Everyone’s being very careful here for obvious reasons, but it is believed Fedotov is en route to beginning his NHL career for the Flyers. Wasn’t aware until news broke this morning, but all sides have worked on a solution for the last few weeks.
Brandon J. Sommermann of the Brotherly Bullies podcast adds that Fedotov and Alexei Kolosov have the same U.S. agent. He’s reporting that both are preparing to come to the U.S. for the remainder of the season. Kolosov is a longer process due to Belarus visa time. Fedotov’s visa issues shouldn’t take as long to sort out with no KHL contract.
Fedotov’s Story with the Flyers is Fascinating
About eight months ago, as per TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Flyers had jointly requested the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to “toll” Fedotov’s contract. Dreger wrote, “The NHL and Philadelphia Flyers submit Ivan Fedotov’s contract should be tolled based on missing last season due to military service in Russia. The IIHF is now considering the submission.” He adds, “To be clear, if the NHL prevails then Ivan will play in the NHL for the Flyers.”
Fedotov’s journey has been tumultuous, starting with an arrest for alleged evasion of military service in Russia merely two months after joining the Flyers, consequently obligating him to a year of military duty. While the Flyers announced a one-year deal for the forthcoming season, complications arose as the KHL recognized a two-year contract with CSKA.
Regarding his military service, Fedotov emphasized, “All citizens liable for military service in the country must fulfill their duty to their homeland.” As per a translation of Russian station Match TV’s transcript, he elaborated, “One may debate extensively, but the law remains the law—it must be upheld. Each individual, in their own way, fulfills their obligation to their motherland.”
