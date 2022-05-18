Are Ivan Provorov and the Philadelphia Flyers Ready to Part Ways?

There is a strong sentiment brewing in Philadelphia that perhaps defenseman Ivan Provorov and the Flyers are looking to go their separate ways. The defenseman was quite agitated when he felt the need to defend his play this season and Elliotte Friedman suggested this has led some to believe this is a sign he’s punched “his ticket out of Philadelphia.”

However, Friedman isn’t quite sure that’s an accurate depiction of what’s really going on behind the scenes. It’s not a good look that Provorov was unable to keep his emotions in check. It’s also not great that he wasn’t as productive as the Flyers would have liked. None of that means the Flyers are moving on. In fact, Friedman reports that the Flyers would be concerned about trading him, simply because they believe he’s got another level and would hate to see him reach his potential for another organization. Instead, they’d rather see him play a full season beside a healthy Ryan Ellis, something they had envisioned but didn’t play out in 2021-22.

Ivan Provorov Flyers

Some of Provorov’s struggles shouldn’t necessarily be blamed on the defenseman. Friedman accurately points out that the Flyers were just not a good team, (getting only 60 points) and that in a different situation, where the team is more competitive, Provorov would produce different results. The Flyers may trade him, but the key is not to overreact.

Flyers Not Shopping Provorov

As per The Fourth Period, “According to a team source, the Flyers are not actively shopping Provorov around the NHL. While he isn’t untouchable – no player on the Flyers is, according to sources – the Flyers will listen to offers for him, yet he is still more likely than not to remain with the Flyers entering next season.”

And, if they did sell, the team would be selling on the low. That’s not something they’re keen to do.

