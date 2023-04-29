Insider Suggests Dubois Trade To Montreal Not So Simple

The Winnipeg Jets were front and center on Saturday as much of the team spoke with the media about the disappointing end to their season, what the future holds, and how they felt about their head coach putting them on blast following an ugly Game 5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. One of the players who spoke was Pierre-Luc Dubois and he’s among the more interesting names to watch as rumors swirl that he’s likely on the way out of Winnipeg.

He noted that he hasn’t put much thought into his future or talked to his agent about his options. When asked about speculation that he’s as “good as gone”, Dubois knows there is a lot of fake news out there but he’s not made a decision yet. “Our season just ended two days ago and people have speculated all year… I can’t control that.”

He noted that he’s never thought about looking too far into the future and that his mind was always on one game at a time.

“Today is not a great day, but there was also positive moments throughout the season that we can’t forget about.”



Pierre-Luc Dubois on a disappointing end to the season, Cole Perfetti on his season prior to the injury, and more. pic.twitter.com/ksEWZUu1nK — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 29, 2023

As players from the Jets talked about the issues between the team and head coach Rick Bowness, speculation will only swirl that Dubois likely won’t want to be a part of this mess. If he was already looking to leave and join the Canadiens, that the team is in disarray will only get him farther out the door.

Is There Still A Door Open to a Trade With the Canadiens?

A trade to the Canadiens isn’t as simple as it might sound. Jeff Marek noted that his sources suggest there are more teams than just the Habs who would show interest in Dubois if the Jets felt it best to move the forward. Yes, the Canadiens are still on that list, but rumors that Montreal might be willing to send Kirby Dach over in a one-for-one deal isn’t as simple as it sounds. During his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman noted, “I have had people say to me it’s simple, you trade Dubois to Montreal and you ask for Dach. I think if it’s that simple it would be done already, so I don’t think it’s that simple”.

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now also added that the Canadiens might not feel the need to give up that big a return, even if other teams do show interest. He believes the Canadiens feel the Jets have little leverage given that Dubois is a restricted free agent this summer and a year away from UFA status. And, because Dubois wants to go to Montreal and other teams that show interest might only be able to sign him to a one-year deal, in the end, the Habs will get their guy.

There’s really no need for Montreal to trade for Dubois if they’re being asked to give up too much in the deal.

