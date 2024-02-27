In the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the potential interest of the Detroit Red Wings in trade deadline hot commodity Jake Guentzel. There is talk the Red Wings are fielding calls on a couple of their defensemen, but also that they might make an addition at the deadline. Meaning, the might sell to create the room needed to take a bigger swing.

Guentzel might not align with GM Steve Yzerman‘s strategic vision for the team’s long-term plans. While he would be among the most impactful rental adds at this season’s deadline, an extension poses questions. Friedman was spitballing on the idea but noted that Yzerman is known for keeping his cards close to the chest. He wouldn’t be surprised to hear the Red Wings are a player here but does wonder what happens after the deal.

Would the Red Wings Be Open to Retaining Guentzel?

One of the big stories coming out of the Guentzel talks is that many teams reaching out to Pittsburgh want to talk about a contract extension. Friedman acknowledges the positional fit for Guentzel on the left side; however, he cited Yzerman’s recent contract patterns. He emphasized the GM’s reluctance to commit to long-term deals for veterans. Yzerman has favored shorter-term contracts for players like Dylan Larkin, J.T. Compher, and Alex DeBrincat.

Red Wings Jake Guentzel rumors

Landing Guentzel in trade might take overpaying under the expectation that he’s signing a seven or eight-year commitment. Friedman hinted that such extended terms might not align with Yzerman’s preferred approach.

While Yzerman may opt for more extended contracts for young talents like Moritz Seider and potentially Lucas Raymond, the hesitancy towards veterans like Guentzel could take Detroit out of the running.

Marek highlighted teams showing interest in Guentzel, including Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, Florida, and Carolina, with a crucial caveat – more conditions would need to be met for any potential deal.

Next: Canucks Getting Calls on Pettersson, Contract Talk a Distraction